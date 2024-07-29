USA chase Olympics history vs. Guinea: "It would mean everything"

Jack McGlynn wasn’t even born when Team USA last reached the knockout stages of the Summer Olympics . Neither were any of his fellow under-23 players on this year’s squad.

But the Philadelphia Union midfielder, who was part of the group that helped the US qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008, and his teammates are on the precipice of more history when they face Guinea to conclude Group A Tuesday in Saint-Étienne.

A win would send the US through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000, when the team reached the semifinals and narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

“I was a part of the team that qualified us here and that was kind of a huge deal for us, being the ones that did it since the past couple of groups really couldn't get it done. And I think to now be here, I think it's like me and Paxten [Aaronson] that are kind of the only two that were at qualifying in here, we kind of understand the significance,” McGlynn said.

“And the older guys here, they've also talked to us, telling us about the moment how big it is and how big it could be if you make it to the next stage too.”