USA vs. Guinea: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

The United States conclude Group A play Tuesday against Guinea, looking to secure their knockout-round place at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
How to watch & stream
- English: USA Network, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo
When
- Tuesday, July 30 | 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Where
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard | Saint-Étienne, France
The top two teams per group make the quarterfinals, which begin on Friday (Aug. 2). Then it's a sprint to the gold-medal match on Aug. 9 in Paris.
Group A's other match, France vs. New Zealand, has a simultaneous kickoff. Whoever reaches the knockouts will face a Group B opponent – any of Argentina, Iraq, Morocco and Ukraine.
After starting their tournament with a 3-0 defeat to France, the US responded with a historic 4-1 victory over New Zealand. A US men's Olympic team had never scored four goals in a single game.
Now, with an MLS-dominant roster, head coach Marko Mitrović's group will look to make more history. The US haven't reached the Olympic knockout stage since 2000.
So far, MLS standouts include New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin, Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman and Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.
Guinea are bottom of Group A after losing 2-1 to New Zealand and 1-0 to France. But the African nation certainly shouldn't be overlooked.
Two of their overage players, Werder Bremen's Naby Keïta and Anderlecht's Amadou Diawara, play in top European leagues. They also have midfielder Abdoulaye Touré, a regular for Ligue 1 side Le Havre.
This is Guinea's first-ever Olympic appearance, and they hope to salvage the trip.