Minnesota United sign center back Jefferson Díaz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired center back Jefferson Díaz from Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Cali, the club announced Monday.

Díaz is under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028. He occupies an international roster spot.

"Jefferson has an interesting physical profile we believe adds strength and additional options as we bolster our backline. We look forward to welcoming Jefferson to Minnesota this summer and seeing him represent MNUFC," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

Díaz, 23, has played his entire professional career in his native Colombia. He has 8g/5a in 102 matches spanning Real Cartagena, Valledupar and Deportivo Cali.

In Minnesota, Díaz joins a center-back group that includes captain Michael Boxall and Miguel Tapias.

At the Leagues Cup break, MNUFC are ninth in the Western Conference (9W-10L-6D; 33 points). They're led by first-year head coach Eric Ramsay.