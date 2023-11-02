Your Thursday (Playoff) Kickoff: Will home teams push Round One series to three games?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

What happened?: Cucho Hernández got in behind Atlanta’s back line just before the end of the first half and finished at the near post. He added another goal for good measure a few minutes of game time later. He didn’t need to. The Crew allowed one (1) shot on the night.

So, did we learn anything?: We’ve been saying for a while that the Crew would have plenty to say this postseason. No surprises here that they beat up on Atlanta. They’ve made a habit of it this year. They’re an MLS Cup-caliber team and Hernández has almost quietly been one of the single best players in the league this season. His brace on Wednesday gives him 18 goals and 11 assists in 28 MLS starts this year. That’s three goals off of Diego Valeri’s 2017 MVP season in four fewer games and while playing as a hybrid striker/winger. With Hernández playing at that level and the Crew putting in the work defensively, I’d be hard-pressed to pick another team to lift a trophy at the end of this.

That being said, even without Thiago Almada, Atlanta fans were hoping for more than that. The Five Stripes opted to move to a back five while leaving DP Saba Lobjanidze on the bench with the clear intention of trying to stifle the Crew for 60 minutes or so until Lobjanidze and others could come on against tired legs. In theory, that’s an understandable idea. In practice, you can’t help but think the odds of Atlanta’s near league-worst defense holding on for dear life until then were incredibly slim. Even with a few extra bodies in the way. Sometimes, I think it might be best to make tactics step two behind making sure your 11 best players are on the field. Does it turn out differently if Atlanta starts Lobjanidze? Probably not. But you can’t help but wonder if they would have had a little more fight.