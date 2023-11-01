Giroud, Griezmann, Modrić, Suárez?! Fabrizio Romano on big-name transfers to MLS

Big-name players, after esteemed careers at top European clubs, moving to MLS is no new concept. Look no further than this past summer when Inter Miami CF signed Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – reuniting the ex-FC Barcelona trio in South Florida.

So, who’s next?

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Men in Blazers Podcast, identified several players who could join MLS, potentially as soon as 2024.

Olivier Giroud

Chief among them is AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, who broke Thierry Henry’s goalscoring record for France’s national team while competing at the 2022 World Cup.

“Keep an eye on Olivier Giroud also because Olivier Giroud is out of contract this summer with AC Milan and he scored a brace yesterday against Napoli,” Romano told MiB host Roger Bennett.

“He remains a fantastic striker – the best goalscorer in the history of the French national team, so we're speaking about a top striker who is now potentially available in the summer transfer window as a free agent. He's waiting for Milan's proposal, but in case he can't agree [on] a new contract with Milan, it's a possibility for him to move to MLS.”

Giroud wouldn’t head to Inter Miami, Romano said, as players recognize the league’s appeal across multiple markets.

“The friends of Lionel Messi obviously want to play with Leo because they know this is something that will remain in their life forever. All the players love to have this possibility,” Romano observed.