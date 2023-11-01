Giroud, Griezmann, Modrić, Suárez?! Fabrizio Romano on big-name transfers to MLS

Big-name players, after esteemed careers at top European clubs, moving to MLS is no new concept. Look no further than this past summer when Inter Miami CF signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – reuniting the ex-FC Barcelona trio in South Florida.
So, who’s next?
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Men in Blazers Podcast, identified several players who could join MLS, potentially as soon as 2024.
Olivier Giroud
Chief among them is AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, who broke Thierry Henry’s goalscoring record for France’s national team while competing at the 2022 World Cup.
“Keep an eye on Olivier Giroud also because Olivier Giroud is out of contract this summer with AC Milan and he scored a brace yesterday against Napoli,” Romano told MiB host Roger Bennett.
“He remains a fantastic striker – the best goalscorer in the history of the French national team, so we're speaking about a top striker who is now potentially available in the summer transfer window as a free agent. He's waiting for Milan's proposal, but in case he can't agree [on] a new contract with Milan, it's a possibility for him to move to MLS.”
Giroud wouldn’t head to Inter Miami, Romano said, as players recognize the league’s appeal across multiple markets.
“The friends of Lionel Messi obviously want to play with Leo because they know this is something that will remain in their life forever. All the players love to have this possibility,” Romano observed.
“But in general, all these players feel that something is changing in the league. It's not just about Miami. It's not just about Lionel Messi. Of course, Messi [gives] the perfect chance to have the biggest exposure possible in MLS. But at the same time, they understand also at other clubs, other teams something is changing. I think they're pretty open.”
Luka Modrić
That dynamic could apply to Real Madrid and Croatia all-time great Luka Modrić. The center midfielder just finished 10th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or voting process that saw Messi win his world-record eighth award (first active MLS winner).
“Modrić is not super happy with the game time he's having at Real Madrid,” Romano said. “Every time he enters the pitch he's fantastic, he's still an incredible midfielder, but he wants to play more. So let's see what happens between Saudi and MLS – these are two possibilities for the future of Luka Modrić.”
Luis Suárez
Another player to watch, as has long been rumored, is Luis Suárez. The legendary Uruguayan striker will reportedly join Messi & Co. as soon as this winter, after departing Brazilian side Grêmio.
“Probably the imminent one is Luis Suárez,” Romano said. “Obviously the final part of his career, but Luis Suárez remains a fantastic striker in my opinion. I expect him to join Inter Miami at the end of the year and to partner again with Lionel Messi.”
Antoine Griezman
Lastly, Romano highlighted Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The French international has long expressed his desire to join MLS, and Romano said that remains unchanged.
“Antoine Griezmann, we know that in his thoughts there is this possibility to one day play in MLS,” Romano said. “He's very happy at Atlético Madrid now, so I don't expect anything to happen this year. But in the future, Antoine Griezmann could be a player to watch for that kind of move.”
For more from Romano and Men in Blazers, check out the full podcast here.