Cucho Hernández gives Columbus Crew "huge night" in playoffs

Facing a Thiago Almada-less Atlanta United to begin their Round One Best-of-3 series, the Crew won 2-0 behind Cucho Hernández's brace and held the visiting Five Stripes to one shot (off target).

The Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed, after Game 1, is firmly in the driver's seat.

"We scored goals and we didn't concede," head coach Wilfried Nancy noted afterward. "We were composed. We didn't panic. We stayed on the task. It was difficult to win the ball back, but I felt that we were strong. And I'm really pleased with that, because this is the big step that [the players] did."

Cucho, whose 16 regular-season goals and 11 assists were fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, made the most of his postseason debut. And while Nancy praised the Colombian striker's attacking performance, capping off a dazzling run with a left-footed zinger (45+1') and slotting home a second-half penalty (51'), his defensive work rate most pleased the manager.

"First half, he ran like a crazy guy, but in a good way. Really smart," Nancy remarked. "He was all the time front foot without the ball. And when we had the ball he was able to put doubt on the opposition, by the run and by asking for the ball into the feet. He helped us to be good without the ball and also with the ball."