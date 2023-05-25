Your Thursday Kickoff: Who are the early MLS Cup contenders & what are their weaknesses? 

CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face off in the 2023 Canadian Championship final on June 7. Winner goes to the Concacaf Champions League.

Chicago and RSL moved on to the quarterfinals, while Charlotte and Columbus were both victims of upsets last night. Check out the full results here.

For now. There’s still a whole transfer window to go through. If the best of the best so far want to stay contenders all the way into the playoffs, they might want to use the next few months to work on this one big issue…

We still probably need like 20 more games before we know who’s truly a contender and who isn’t for MLS Cup. Some team will inevitably stay in the middle of the pack for most of the year, then win their last five games and suddenly become the team we actually have to pay attention to in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. But, for now, it seems relatively clear which teams are trending towards “possible trophy winner” and which team just doesn’t have the upside.

You can’t Revs your way to glory (probably)

In New England’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield-winning, record-setting season, the Revs won a record 18 games by one goal. The previous record checked in at 13 one-goal wins.

FC Cincinnati have won nine games this season. Eight of them have been by one goal. We’re 13 games into the year with Cincy and they’re five one-goal wins away from matching the old record. It’s kind of absurd. Plus kind of not sustainable.

See, the thing about that New England team is that they had Matt Turner. Roman Celentano has been great this year, but he’s not quite Matt Turner because few folks in MLS history have been. That New England team also had Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa in attack helping them pull out close games. That’s a ton of match-winners. Even with all those match-winners and one-goal wins though, they still crashed out of the playoffs.