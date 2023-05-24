MLS features most geographically diverse & youthful player pool in North American men’s sports

NEW YORK (Wednesday, May 24, 2023) – With players from 81 countries across six continents represented on 2023 rosters, Major League Soccer features the most geographically diverse and youthful player pool of any top men’s professional league across North America.

The 81 countries represented, as determined by birthplace as of April 20, marks the second consecutive year that players from 80 or more countries have appeared on MLS rosters and makes MLS the most globally diverse player pool among top North American men’s professional sports leagues.

The number of countries represented in MLS in 2023 is nearly double that of the next closest top men’s league in North America (NBA, 45 countries represented) and the total is more than the NFL (31 countries represented), NHL (25 countries represented), and MLB (21 countries represented) combined.