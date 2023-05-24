Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane wins Goal of the Matchday

Bongokuhle Hlongwane left it late, scoring the stoppage-time winner in Minnesota United FC’s 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers Saturday night, but voters made it clear early who they thought would win AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 14.
The South African forward took home 54.2% of the voting for his low shot inside the far post deep into second-half stoppage time to secure three road points for the Loons.
While Hlongwane’s goal was as late as they come, Brandt Bronico struck inside the opening six minutes and the Charlotte FC midfielder’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to Nashville SC, which saw him turn toward goal and pump the brakes as defenders converged before depositing a sliding finish, took second with 28.8%.
It was a close race for third, claimed by Orlando City SC’s Rafael Santos (9.8%) for his low, left-footed shot inside the far post to secure a 3-1 road win over Inter Miami CF. Leo Campana’s thunderous rip (7.2%) for the Herons took fourth place.
Check out all of the nominees below.