Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane wins Goal of the Matchday

The South African forward took home 54.2% of the voting for his low shot inside the far post deep into second-half stoppage time to secure three road points for the Loons.

While Hlongwane’s goal was as late as they come, Brandt Bronico struck inside the opening six minutes and the Charlotte FC midfielder’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to Nashville SC, which saw him turn toward goal and pump the brakes as defenders converged before depositing a sliding finish, took second with 28.8%.