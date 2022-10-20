Your Thursday Kickoff: What to watch for as Conference Semifinals begin

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has made history. The 31-year-old Jamaican international has won the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, making him the first player in MLS history to receive the honor three times. Blake first won the award in 2016 before claiming it a second time in 2020.

Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes has been named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year, becoming the club's first-ever player to receive the honor. The 28-year-old Norwegian was a vital piece of MLS's most dominant defense, as the Union allowed a league-low 26 goals (for an astounding +46 goal difference) en route to clinching the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

D.C. United have parted ways with two key sporting figures – general manager ​​and head of technical recruitment and analysis Lucy Rushton, as well as first-team performance director Victor Lonchuk – after the 2022 season. The decisions come after D.C. United finished bottom of the overall MLS table. The Eastern Conference club is preparing for a first full season (2023) under head coach Wayne Rooney, who joined in mid-July.

We’re staring down the barrel at one of the single greatest nights in MLS playoff history. You don’t need to be convinced to watch, but here are a few things to keep an eye on when you do.

The adjustments to the adjustments to the adjustments?

You might not remember, but back in August, right in the middle of the Union’s total war march through MLS where they were winning games by four or more goals every other game, FC Cincinnati mollywhopped the Union. Final score: 3-1 with goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal.

In their first meeting back in June, Cincinnati went into Subaru Park and pulled out a 1-1 draw. The Garys are the only team in the East that didn’t lose to Philadelphia this season. And they accomplished this miracle by…well, honestly, just being really good. They didn’t reinvent themselves for these games. They were simply comfortable without having the ball and more than capable of being effective with the ball with limited possession. That’s a really solid formula for getting results against a team as direct as Philadelphia.

Of course, all of that is kind of hand wavey vague tactics nonsense compared to the actual truth of the matter. Cincy had Lucho Acosta and the Union didn’t. In their 3-1 win in August, Acosta picked up an assist on all three goals. It’s a lot easier to create key chances with limited possession if you can win the ball back and your tactic to relieve pressure is “Screw it, Lucho’s down there somewhere.” Basically, Cincy either found Acosta directly or sent the ball forward to Vazquez, whose typically great hold up play allowed him to find Acosta. Once they were in the final third and out of harm's way of the Union press, things got a lot easier.

Obviously though, if people like me who are looking at the situation from a mile-high view have a general idea of what made Cincinnati effective, then Union manager Jim Curtin has extremely detailed thoughts on every possible aspect of what made Cincinnati effective. Plus he’s had a little extra time to prepare thanks to the Round One bye. The Union will have a game plan in place that they feel will slow down what Cincinnati used to beat them last time.

Of course, Curtin-protege and FCC manager Pat Noonan will know that. And he’ll have a game plan to counteract the game plan that the Union will put in place to counteract the game plan that they used last time and…uh…well, it probably just goes like that until it makes a big ole circle back to the same place we are now.

So it probably just comes down to how each team handles the other’s fastball. There won’t be any elaborate tricks here. Can the Union slow down Vazquez, Acosta and Brenner? Will Alejandro Bedoya’s potential absence play a critical role? And does any of it matter when the Union have Andre Blake in goal?