How LAFC should use Gareth Bale in the playoffs

LAFC are set to host fierce city rivals LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinals in another rendition of El Trafico Thursday (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). And this time, Welsh international Gareth Bale could see his first minutes in the derby.

He gifted us a Goal of the Year candidate against Real Salt Lake , where he showed his dribbling prowess, strength, and finishing quality. Then his run out of midfield against Sporting KC gave a snapshot of his speed and special timing, but the finish lacked the quality he normally has.

It’s no secret Bale has had a slower-than-hoped-for introduction to the league. He has only managed to start in two matches out of the 12 he has featured in since signing with the club. And while Bale’s appearances in MLS has been somewhat underwhelming, given his pedigree, he has shown flashes of the brilliance he possesses.

He now has just three games to win an MLS Cup and then look forward to his first-ever World Cup with Wales.

The news of Bale signing for LAFC took the world by storm when the announcement was made public back in June, and I was impressed LAFC were able to pull off such a massive signing. This was a player who once was a part of a front line that featured 5-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and most recent Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema, who collectively scored more than 200 goals together for Real Madrid.

LAFC’s record with Bale on the pitch is 7W-4L-1D. So, with the Audi MLS Cup playoffs kicking off Thursday night for LAFC, how will the club use the attacking superstar?

Bring on the super sub

This is a league that is difficult for any player to join midseason and perform, as is the case for many leagues around the world. Because of the travel, difference in pitches, in climates, and its raw athleticism, adjusting quickly is not easy.

In the past, there have been a few star players who have had shortcomings, where they were lucky to showcase brief snippets of their true star quality. But, for the most part, the big-time attacking players that have come to MLS have produced. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (22 goals in 24 starts), Didier Drogba (11 goals in 9 starts), and David Villa (18 goals in 29 starts) did not need any time to acclimate. In Thierry Henry’s first season, however, the striker only managed to bag two goals in 11 starts during the 2010 campaign. He went on to be one of the greatest attacking players in league history, racking up 51 goals and 42 assists.

The LAFC coaching staff knew it was going to be a process for Bale. That process has been quite slow due to small fitness setbacks — back tightness has forced LAFC to hit the pause button. The 33-year-old was out for most of 2022 with calf and knee injuries and then back trouble saw him play in just two matches for Real Madrid, amounting to only 90 minutes. His fitness has been the main reason for his lack of playing time over the past two years in Europe. Given that history, I would tread carefully and that is exactly what LAFC have done.

I see Bale being used as an option off the bench in these playoffs, as a super sub. There is no need to rush him back to full health when the team has other dangerous options up top, especially since his return from international duty, where he seemed to be dealing with another fitness hiccup.

In my eyes, the ideal position for Bale on this team would be at the center forward position that is currently occupied by Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Cristian Arango. Bale has preferred a more central role recently, similar to how he lines up for Wales as a No. 9. LAFC are lucky there is no urgency to play Bale because Arango has been in sensational form this season.