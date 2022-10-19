FCC fever grips Cincinnati as first-ever MLS postseason run unfolds

Lunken is where FCC catch their chartered flights to away games, and after the Knifey Lions thumped D.C. United at Audi Field on Decision Day to officially clinch a postseason berth, many of their loyal faithful flocked there to welcome the team home.

Yet the small, century-old airfield a few miles east of downtown Cincinnati has suddenly become a regular gathering place for FC Cincinnati fans, thanks to their team’s first-ever qualification for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Unbelievable support from the @fccincinnati fans upon arrival tonight at Lunken airport. This is what passion and commitment looks like. Amazing fans!! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/oLOAmePgk2

“It's incredible how this fan base really stuck with this team during the rebuild and during the bad, the lean years, and now I think that's being rewarded in some sense. That everyone feels like we suffered through this together, we're going to celebrate this together. So it's really cool to see, honestly.”

“We've been down for so long that it's almost felt like a release with all this stuff,” Matt Broo, president of The Pride, one of FCC’s largest supporters’ groups, told MLSsoccer.com this week. “So you see the people at the airport and the watch parties and it's just this – I mean, I'm not bragging on us, it's pretty well-known, this was always a pretty passionate fan base from the jump back in the USL era.

With packed watch parties all over town (including a sold-out event at TQL Stadium) and upwards of 200 fans traveling to these away playoff games on short notice, FC Cincy fever has taken hold of the Queen City yet again. Though some contend that it never really left, even after they spent their first three seasons in the top flight at the bottom of the table.

FCC supporters point out that the airport crowds don’t even include those who attended the away games in person. Somewhere around 200 Cincy fans made the trip to Red Bull Arena for Saturday’s win, and about the same number, possibly more, will journey to Chester, Pennsylvania – a 575-mile, 10-hour drive over land – for Thursday.

“Well, my group is exhausted,” said Pat Benson of the Queen City Mafia supporters group. “Our motto is ‘family, city, club,’ and we took that to heart. We took a road trip all the way up to New York together in a 15-passenger van, so we got back Sunday night at 3:30 in the morning, and lord, were we exhausted.

“We couldn't ask for anything else. The transformation that our club’s undergone, from top down, Chris Albright, Pat Noonan, our team is completely different than last year. It feels like we have a fighting chance. We couldn't be any happier.”

Benson and several of his comrades are packing up a van again for Philly, departing from Cincinnati around midnight Wednesday night. They’re hopeful they will have to scramble together similar plans to New York City or Montréal next week for the East final.

"Crossing generations"

But this wave of enthusiasm seems to run deeper than just the hardcores.

“The other thing that’s fun about it is, it's not just SG members either,” said Broo. “The word’s getting out to people that have no affiliation with the SGs, people that just are excited, and they're finding out too. It's neat to see people that you don't see in the Bailey [supporters section] or at the supporters' group watch parties. They're still coming out and they're bringing their kids, and it's a family affair, too. So it's not just limited to like the rowdy, typical soccer types. It’s crossing generations and it’s crossing all segments of the fan base.”

One could argue that lovers of the Orange-and-Blue led a charmed life out of the gates. The first few years of FCC’s existence were generally euphoric, as they draw huge crowds upon launch in the USL Championship in 2016. They then made a stirring underdog run to the US Open Cup semifinals in their second season, knocking off MLS sides Chicago Fire and their immediate cross-state rivals the Columbus Crew along the way, and exited the second division as regular-season champions in 2018 ahead of their MLS expansion bow a year later.

That’s when things got bleak. Very bleak. A litany of losses, many of them ugly, accompanied by constant turnover in the form of four head coaches and multiple director-level changes, tested fans’ devotion, even as they moved from college football venue Nippert Stadium into a gorgeous new home in TQL. But the drastic 2022 turnaround under Albright, the new general manager, and head coach Noonan has Cincy supporters flying again.

“People are really excited. I mean, it's the first time since we've been in MLS that this kind of energy is back,” said Zach Blandford, who holds leadership positions on the boards of both The Pride and Cincy’s chapter of the American Outlaws. “It's not the first time in the history of the club because with the US Open Cup run, especially beating Columbus and then beating Chicago and penalty kicks on national TV, that was crazy. This is getting close to that.