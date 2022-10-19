El Trafico Best XI: Top LAFC and LA Galaxy players in 2022

I’d love to go with Eddie Segura here, but he hasn’t played enough this year to know if he’s truly back to pre-injury levels. I would go with Jesus David Murillo – the Colombian has been the constant at center back for Steve Cherundolo – but there’s a World Cup winner in the squad that was signed for just these moments. Chiellini’s aerial dominance is unquestioned, but Chicharito’s movement and Riqui Puig’s ability to force backpedaling defenders into tough decisions is going to be a challenging combo even for a player with so much experience at the very highest level.