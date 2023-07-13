Your Thursday Kickoff: Teemu Pukki scores first MLS goal, Cincy pull off another dramatic win

Panama beat US in Gold Cup semifinal, will face Mexico in final
The US men’s national team went to penalty kicks for a second straight knockout round, but Panama prevailed in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday evening, winning 5-4 in the shootout after both teams played to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes. Later on, Mexico cruised past Jamaica in a 3-0 win.
FC Cincinnati's Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will serve as team captain when the MLS All-Stars face Arsenal in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Washington, D.C., at Audi Field on July 19 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Acosta was deemed captain through the 2023 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. D.C. United striker Christian Benteke, St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki and Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman were also in contention.
What happened?: Matt Polster scored from distance and Giacomo Vrioni capitalized on an excellent play from Carles Gil to put the Revs up two early. At that point, Djordje Petrovic took over. Petrovic finished the night with a career-high 10 saves.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. But it’s always good to get a reminder that Djordje Petrovic is unreal. He may genuinely be the best keeper to ever play in MLS. That’s not a stretch. Once the Revs went up 2-0, Atlanta didn’t have a chance even though they created plenty.
What happened?: OBBBBIIIIIIIIII!!!!!
Cincy pulled out a remarkable comeback win at Red Bull Arena thanks to a stoppage-time winner from, of all people, defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo. My heart is full.
So, did we learn anything?: I think Cincy want the Shield. That’s an unreal result. They created next to nothing and still pulled out a huge road win. At some point, all you can really do is say that something special is happening and sit back and enjoy it. FC Cincinnati will be your Supporters’ Shield winners this season and you can’t undersell how cool that is.
Anyway, the Red Bulls just don’t have it this year. I think I’m officially done on waiting for the underlying numbers to come good. They might still make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but the results will likely be all too familiar to Red Bulls fans if they do. They play too many games decided by thin margins and rarely come out on the better side.
What happened?: The Fire were off and running early and never struggled.
So, did we learn anything?: … So… anyone up for some “Believing in the Fire”? Anybody? I mean now’s the time, right? It maybe feels different this time? They’ve won four of their last five. Anybody gonna bite? Don’t make it be me please, I’ve already been hurt so many times.
What happened?: Bongokukle Hlongwane continued to be one of the best wingers in the league (telling y’all) and Teemu Pukki scored his first-ever MLS goal as the Loons cruised in Houston.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s an excellent road win in the heat and humidity. Pukki already looks the part and Minnesota can potentially begin to build off the result. Their underlying numbers have been solid all year. It’s about time they started to get results like this. It probably means something that they were able to win this one with just 25% possession on the night, but I’m not quite sure what.
What happened?: RSL put together an excellent second half to stun SKC and complete a two-goal comeback. They nearly took all three points, too.
So, did we learn anything?: RSL are incredibly resilient. SKC… not so much. At least that’s the narrative so far. It’s not ideal that RSL went down 2-0 in the first place but, as always, any road points are good points. They rotated a decent amount too.
What happened?: Two Union penalties, two Daniel Gazdag goals, three red cards, three points for Philly. A delightful mess.
So, did we learn anything?: Neither team came into this one in the best form. Now it kind of feels like Nashville are sputtering. That’s four losses in the last five for the Coyotes. They’re all but out of the Shield race at this point. To be fair, they created like 3.1 xG worth of chances and didn’t score, but it’s hard to give them too much of a pass when they still haven’t brought in a DP striker. I think it might be fair for Nashville fans to start being a little impatient.
What happened?: Eight days of nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: It took a moment but once LAFC broke the stalemate they were off and running.
So, did we learn anything?: LAFC may be tired but they still have a ton of quality. With the win they’ve set themselves up to chase down St. Louis at the top of the conference for good once they get past Leagues Cup. They might have done it anyway, to be honest. Still, huge win.
What happened?: The Quakes took the lead against the run of play and then Miguel Trauco scored another excellent goal later on.
So, did we learn anything?: These two teams frustrate me so much. The Quakes will do this and inexplicably lose to a lower-tier team right after. Seattle will do this and then it will feel like they kind of keep doing it but somehow they stay near the top of the West. Are either of them good? Who knows! But they’re going to be playoff teams either way.
Look, there’s only so much MLS a person can take before it just starts to feel a little extra. Both these teams are overdoing it.
What happened?: Pedro Vite scored in 29 seconds, Rodney Redes equalized later on, then Sergio Córdova made the difference.
So, did we learn anything?: Vancouver bounced back from a tough loss to Seattle last week. Austin cooled off a little. I still don’t really know what to think of either of these teams.
Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Dejaegere: Charlotte FC are nearing a deal to sign Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere on a free transfer as he departs Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, according to reports from The Athletic and Nieuwsblad. The 32-year-old would arrive at the second-year MLS club after captaining Toulouse to a 13th-place finish in the French first division. The versatile veteran has amassed 37 goals and 50 assists in 421 club appearances across Toulouse and Belgian sides KV Kortrijk and KAA Gent.
- Minnesota United's Teemu Pukki scored his first MLS goal.
- FC Cincinnati were "not surprised" by their latest dramatic win.
- Ben Wright has your USMNT Player Ratings.
- LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig won the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.
Good luck out there. Why take many kicks when two kicks work?