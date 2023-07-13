Your Thursday Kickoff: Teemu Pukki scores first MLS goal, Cincy pull off another dramatic win

So, did we learn anything?: Neither team came into this one in the best form. Now it kind of feels like Nashville are sputtering. That’s four losses in the last five for the Coyotes. They’re all but out of the Shield race at this point. To be fair, they created like 3.1 xG worth of chances and didn’t score, but it’s hard to give them too much of a pass when they still haven’t brought in a DP striker. I think it might be fair for Nashville fans to start being a little impatient.