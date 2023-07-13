Transfer Tracker

Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere

Brecht Dejaegere
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Charlotte FC are nearing a deal to sign Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere on a free transfer as he departs Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, according to reports from The Athletic and Nieuwsblad.

The 32-year-old would arrive at the second-year MLS club after captaining Toulouse to a 13th-place finish in the French first division. The versatile veteran has amassed 37 goals and 50 assists in 421 club appearances across Toulouse and Belgian sides KV Kortrijk and KAA Gent.

Dejaegere would be Charlotte's second midfield addition of the summer after they added veteran Scott Arfield following a lengthy stay at Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC. Arfield has slotted right into the club's starting XI alongside Ashley Westwood, who arrived over the winter after starring at English side Burnley. They're also complemented by MLS veterans Derrick Jones and Brandt Bronico.

Charlotte, in their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio, are chasing their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. They're currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, on the outside looking in. 

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension
LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC
NYCFC sign Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar
More News
More News
Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal

Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal
Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"

Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top-tier matchups in both conferences headline Matchday 25
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top-tier matchups in both conferences headline Matchday 25
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Minnesota United FC - 87th minute
0:27

GOAL: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Minnesota United FC - 87th minute
PK GOAL: Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union - 84th minute
0:30

PK GOAL: Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union - 84th minute
RED CARD: Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC - 81st minute
0:21

RED CARD: Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC - 81st minute
Goal: X. Shaqiri vs. MTL, 33'
0:48

Goal: X. Shaqiri vs. MTL, 33'
More Video