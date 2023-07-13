Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Charlotte FC are nearing a deal to sign Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere on a free transfer as he departs Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, according to reports from The Athletic and Nieuwsblad.

The 32-year-old would arrive at the second-year MLS club after captaining Toulouse to a 13th-place finish in the French first division. The versatile veteran has amassed 37 goals and 50 assists in 421 club appearances across Toulouse and Belgian sides KV Kortrijk and KAA Gent.

Dejaegere would be Charlotte's second midfield addition of the summer after they added veteran Scott Arfield following a lengthy stay at Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC. Arfield has slotted right into the club's starting XI alongside Ashley Westwood, who arrived over the winter after starring at English side Burnley. They're also complemented by MLS veterans Derrick Jones and Brandt Bronico.

Charlotte, in their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio, are chasing their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. They're currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, on the outside looking in.