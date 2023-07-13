Semifinal stunner! USA knocked out of Gold Cup by Panama 

Panama will face either Mexico or Jamaica in the Gold Cup final July 16 at SoFi Stadium. Los Canaleros are in their first Gold Cup final since 2013 and are seeking their first-ever continental crown.

The decisive penalty kick was scored by Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla in the sixth round after Orlando Mosquera saved Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan’s attempt. It was the Panamanian goalkeeper’s second save of the shootout.

After having goals called back for offside in both the first and second half, Panama scored the opening goal nine minutes into extra time with Carrasquilla playing Iván Anderson behind the USMNT defense, and the Panamanian beat Matt Turner in a race to the ball and tapped into the empty net.

FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira leveled in the 105th minute, a stunning first-time strike off his shin following a headed Jordan Morris layoff. It was Ferreira's tournament-leading seventh goal, tying him with Clint Dempsey (2015) for the most scored in a single Gold Cup by a USMNT player.