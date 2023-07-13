Semifinal stunner! USA knocked out of Gold Cup by Panama 

The US men’s national team went to penalty kicks for a second straight knockout round, but Panama prevailed in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday evening, winning 5-4 in the shootout after both teams played to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes from Snapdragon Stadium, home of the recently-awarded 2025 MLS expansion team in San Diego.
Panama will face either Mexico or Jamaica in the Gold Cup final July 16 at SoFi Stadium. Los Canaleros are in their first Gold Cup final since 2013 and are seeking their first-ever continental crown.
The decisive penalty kick was scored by Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla in the sixth round after Orlando Mosquera saved Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan’s attempt. It was the Panamanian goalkeeper’s second save of the shootout.
After having goals called back for offside in both the first and second half, Panama scored the opening goal nine minutes into extra time with Carrasquilla playing Iván Anderson behind the USMNT defense, and the Panamanian beat Matt Turner in a race to the ball and tapped into the empty net.
FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira leveled in the 105th minute, a stunning first-time strike off his shin following a headed Jordan Morris layoff. It was Ferreira's tournament-leading seventh goal, tying him with Clint Dempsey (2015) for the most scored in a single Gold Cup by a USMNT player.
Turner was the hero in the PK shootout win over Canada in the quarterfinals and made one save against Panama. But Los Canaleros prevailed to reach a third Gold Cup final.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The USMNT were punished for defensive miscues and a lack of clinical finishing in the attacking third, then were done in by Panama in the semifinals on PKs after advancing over Canada by the same method. As a result, the Yanks failed to repeat as Gold Cup champions and tie Mexico with an eighth title. It’s the first time since 2015 the USMNT failed to reach the Gold Cup final.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Adalberto Carrasquilla supplied the decisive penalty kick, with the Dynamo midfielder clinically finishing in the sixth round.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In the quarterfinals, Matt Turner was the hero for a pair of penalty-kick saves against Canada. The same is true of Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who denied both Jesús Ferreira and Cristian Roldan during the shootout. His diving save against Ferreira in the opening round set the tone for Panama.
Next Up
- USA: Saturday, September 9 vs. Uzbekistan | International Friendly
- PAN: Sunday, July 16 vs. Mexico or Jamaica (7:30 pm ET) | Gold Cup final