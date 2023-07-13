Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal

It didn't take long for Minnesota United FC's new dynamic duo to get off the mark.
WATCH: Teemu Pukki applies the Finnish for Minnesota United
In just their first-ever start together, Emanuel Reynoso (the Loons' all-time assists leader) and Teemu Pukki (their brand-new Designated Player striker) combined for a beautiful through-ball goal to go up 2-0 at Houston Dynamo FC.
The goal is Pukki's first in Major League Soccer in just his second league appearance after debuting in a 34-minute cameo appearance off the bench last weekend. But arguably more significant than the Wednesday evening strike is how it came about.
Reynoso – Minnesota's star playmaker who missed three-plus months at the start of the year while serving a league suspension for failing to report to preseason – gathered the ball at midfield, spun Houston's midfield and immediately found Pukki making a splitting run in on goal. Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer and a former Norwich City star, showed his class and composure by slotting the ball past Steve Clark before the Houston goalkeeper could truly even come off his line.
MNUFC's offense has been fairly anemic for much of 2023, but if their two stars can combine for more goals like this, then Adrian Heath's squad will be in a great position to surge up the tightly-packed Western Conference standings.