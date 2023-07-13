Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal

It didn't take long for Minnesota United FC 's new dynamic duo to get off the mark.

The goal is Pukki's first in Major League Soccer in just his second league appearance after debuting in a 34-minute cameo appearance off the bench last weekend. But arguably more significant than the Wednesday evening strike is how it came about.

Reynoso – Minnesota's star playmaker who missed three-plus months at the start of the year while serving a league suspension for failing to report to preseason – gathered the ball at midfield, spun Houston's midfield and immediately found Pukki making a splitting run in on goal. Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer and a former Norwich City star, showed his class and composure by slotting the ball past Steve Clark before the Houston goalkeeper could truly even come off his line.