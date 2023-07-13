Matchday

Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal

Casey Dunau

It didn't take long for Minnesota United FC's new dynamic duo to get off the mark.

WATCH: Teemu Pukki applies the Finnish for Minnesota United

MIN-Pukki-Teemu-HEA-1080x1080
Teemu Pukki
Forward · Minnesota United FC

In just their first-ever start together, Emanuel Reynoso (the Loons' all-time assists leader) and Teemu Pukki (their brand-new Designated Player striker) combined for a beautiful through-ball goal to go up 2-0 at Houston Dynamo FC.

The goal is Pukki's first in Major League Soccer in just his second league appearance after debuting in a 34-minute cameo appearance off the bench last weekend. But arguably more significant than the Wednesday evening strike is how it came about.

Reynoso – Minnesota's star playmaker who missed three-plus months at the start of the year while serving a league suspension for failing to report to preseason – gathered the ball at midfield, spun Houston's midfield and immediately found Pukki making a splitting run in on goal. Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer and a former Norwich City star, showed his class and composure by slotting the ball past Steve Clark before the Houston goalkeeper could truly even come off his line.

MNUFC's offense has been fairly anemic for much of 2023, but if their two stars can combine for more goals like this, then Adrian Heath's squad will be in a great position to surge up the tightly-packed Western Conference standings.

Casey Dunau -
@CaseyDunau
Matchday Minnesota United FC Teemu Pukki

Related Stories

Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"
Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game
Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
More News
Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal

Teemu Pukki! Minnesota United's marquee signing scores first MLS goal
Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Charlotte FC pursuing Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"

Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top-tier matchups in both conferences headline Matchday 25
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top-tier matchups in both conferences headline Matchday 25
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Minnesota United FC - 87th minute
0:27

GOAL: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Minnesota United FC - 87th minute
PK GOAL: Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union - 84th minute
0:30

PK GOAL: Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union - 84th minute
RED CARD: Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC - 81st minute
0:21

RED CARD: Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC - 81st minute
Goal: X. Shaqiri vs. MTL, 33'
0:48

Goal: X. Shaqiri vs. MTL, 33'
More Video