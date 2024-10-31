Your Thursday Kickoff: How can trailing teams force a Game 3?

The gut call here… not all that replicable. The Crew have earned their rep and so have the Red Bulls. Basically, Columbus just need to look like themselves and they’ll be fine. There’s always a chance the Red Bulls have something else up their sleeve. Then again, their setup in Game 1 – effectively pressing the Crew’s buildup, retreating into a compact shell in their own third and finding counter-attacking moments via Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan – worked so well that they may just consider running it back and see what happens. You’d typically expect the Crew to find a way around that, but everything seems on the table after Game 1.