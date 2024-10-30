Ranking every team’s chance of forcing a Game 3

Today, we’re ranking all eight teams who are down 1-0 to determine which have the best chance of extending their season.

Don’t get me wrong: climbing out of the hole is difficult. Last year, with the expanded Round One format, every team that won their first game ended up winning their series. Teams that fail to win right out of the gates are fighting against the odds. But the odds of advancing after a Game 1 defeat aren’t zero – and the odds of winning in Game 2 to force a Game 3 certainly aren’t zero, either.

Is it ideal? Nope. Is it fatal? Lucky for you, the answer to that question is also “nope.” With the Round One Best-of-3 Series format, even teams that struggled in their playoff openers still have a chance to set things right.

Columbus have been so good under Nancy, in no small part because they identify and expose weaknesses in the opposition quicker than basically any other team in the league. You can bet their coaching staff will be in the film room watching tape before coming out with an altered game plan built to maximize Cucho Hernández ’s brilliance in the final third. Their backs are against the wall, but Columbus are a solid bet to claw back into this series.

The Red Bulls deserve a ton of credit for their Game 1 defensive effort, which fueled an upset over Columbus . Sandro Schwarz’s team matched Wilfried Nancy’s 3-4-3 shape, pressed man-to-man high up the field, and forced the Crew away from dangerous attacking areas. As the game wore on, the Red Bulls established their 5-4-1 low block and trapped the Crew into hitting a season-high number of crosses.

There didn’t appear to be much separating these two teams before the series started. There still doesn’t appear to be much separating them now. RSL have a real chance to force a Game 3.

RSL’s attack looks like a shell of what it was before Andrés Gómez’s big-money move to Ligue 1. Still, their possession serves as a great defensive mechanism, which made Minnesota’s life difficult in Game 1 and will do so again in Game 2. Getting Brayan Vera back from suspension and into central defense should help Salt Lake deal with Minnesota's attack, too.

The margin between Minnesota and RSL was oh-so-narrow in Game 1, with the two teams creating a nearly even number of shots and xG in the 0-0 deadlock that had to be decided in penalties.

If Charlotte’s backline and central midfielders better track Orlando's runners inside the box, Dean Smith’s squad will take some unwanted pressure off goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina . They can’t afford to give Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda big pockets of space to exploit right in front of the back four. Being just a little cleaner in attacking transition will help, too.

Sure, Charlotte were second-best at Orlando . But cleaning up a few little things will go a long way towards a more successful result at home.

Game 1: Cincinnati 1-0 New York City

Cincinnati 1-0 New York City Game 2: Saturday, 5 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Coming into this series, it didn’t seem like much separated NYCFC and Cincy. They entered the playoffs with nearly identical expected goal differentials and had beaten each other in the last couple of months.

After Monday night’s result, it looks like more separated them than we might have thought. While they only lost by a single goal, NYCFC were thoroughly beaten on the road. Nick Cushing’s team lost the xG battle by a wider margin than any other team in Round One so far – yes, that means they lost the xG battle by more than the Colorado Rapids did against the LA Galaxy in their 5-0 drubbing.