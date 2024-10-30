What we learned from Round One openers & what comes next

Let’s take a look at what happened, and what should come next:

This continues a trend from last season, in which the higher-seeded team won seven of the eight opening rounds in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kind of an argument for the importance of the regular season!

This wasn’t at all like that. The Herons played really, really well – they were all over Atlanta from the jump ( Luis Suárez scored inside of two minutes) and could’ve made it 2, 3 or 4-0 by the half-hour mark if not for Guzan’s heroics. When Saba Lobjanidze evened things five minutes before halftime, there was maybe the tiniest moment of doubt.

Miami posted a bunch of one-goal wins this year. What usually happened in those was they played badly but Drake Callender made a couple of spectacular saves, and then Lionel Messi & Co. created a few high-leverage moments. Those guys can decide the games and just kind of score whenever they want, and so they do, and so Miami won the Supporters’ Shield.

Atlanta’s job is simple: attack the center of that Miami backline. Sergio Busquets has been kind of a disaster back there this season:

I imagine the rhythm and shape of the game will look similar, both with Miami having 60% or more possession, and playing out of that 3-5-2 with Messi & Suárez up top. What I would expect, though, is for that Miami line to drop a little bit deeper in order to invite Atlanta upfield with the ball, which then creates room on the counter. If that’s how it plays out, look for Diego Gómez bursting out of midfield when one of the forwards – it’ll be Messi and Suárez up top again – drops in.

I still don't get the point of playing Busquets on the backline. So many moments like this. pic.twitter.com/0G7e6B1rAo

Can Atlanta turn those types of Miami turnovers – even when Miami play well, they turn the ball over exactly like that multiple times every game – into three goals? If so, they’ve got a shot.

That sequence starts with him needlessly playing a suicide ball up the gut. It ends with him neither reading Saba’s run, nor organizing the backline to step and play it offside.

I don’t know that there’s much reason to dive into this from a tactical perspective. The Galaxy simply had much more talent at virtually every position, outshot Colorado 20-1 and held the Rapids to 0.03 xG. On paper, heading into this one, it wasn’t a contest. And that’s the way it played out on grass.

Even at full strength, the Rapids would’ve been pretty significant underdogs at this LA side. Playing them in Carson without their two best players, though? And with Keegan Rosenberry for some reason lined up at left back? Good night.

Stat that Tells a Story: Colorado are 0W-5L-0D in the five games since Bassett got injured.

The Rapids have been fun and resilient all year long, but are also adventurous and open in ways that high-skill teams can exploit through midfield. As so:

Whether Bassett and Djordje are back in the lineup or not (and I’m not sure I’d expect either/both to be), I think the Galaxy are a good bet to end this one.

Riqui Puig didn't score or assist the Galaxy's first goal of the night, but his movement and gravity – and teammates willing to orient their movement around that – opened up the field & made it happen. pic.twitter.com/M9PLhtY7KE

I’m not even sure what kind of curveball head coach Chris Armas could throw here. This just feels like a brutal matchup for the ‘Pids.

But there was at least a hint of doubt from folks (mostly from Wiebe) about the legitimacy of this run given that it’s mostly come against a soft schedule. I’m not saying we can entirely end that discussion, but the Crown had been balling down the stretch. And yet the Lions left very little doubt about who was in charge.

If you listened to the broadcast, you heard the announcers correctly bang on about how good Orlando have been since Martín Ojeda was moved to the 10 in late June. If you read this column, you know I’ve been on that since the jump (honestly, since before the jump – I was calling for Ojeda to the 10 back in February).

My it-will-be-perceived-as-hot-but-actually-isn't take is that Orlando City are actually a much better team this year than the were 12 months ago. pic.twitter.com/Pugmmcu91P

This spells danger for a Charlotte team that really doesn’t want to have the ball.

The dynamism Ojeda brings with his movement is what has elevated this team. He’s always finding gaps between or even through the lines (as he does above), which means the Lions have become incredibly dynamic in changing phases from possession to attack.

It doesn’t end up with a goal, but that is champagne soccer. Charlotte were chasing shadows all night, and Kristijan Kahlina had to make several big stops to keep it respectable.

They also have to start Patrick Agyemang up top. This should no longer be a difficult decision.

That goes back to the above stat: If you’re facing a team that can reliably beat your defenders off the dribble, you want to make sure they’re not getting free runs into the box. Charlotte were largely unable to prevent that in Game 1. They have to do much better in Game 2.

Will Dean Smith feel any pressure to get his team out there on the front foot? I doubt it, and with the absence of Pep Biel – he was sent off for a silly and unnecessary kick-out at Robin Jansson – they are even less situated toward ball dominance than usual. So I would definitely expect them to play for the counter, though they have to be very, very cognizant of how deep they’re defending.

Historically, Oscar Pareja’s overthought things at this point in the playoffs. I hope, for Orlando’s sake, he doesn’t make that mistake in this one. When you have more talent, the best tactical choice is usually to just roll out a basic 4-2-3-1, get on the ball and let that talent win the game.

And then LAFC did this in the second half:

The difference is that when Timothy Tillman turned it over in midfield, Brian White hit the post. When Sam Adekugbe turned it over in midfield, Mateusz Bogusz and Denis Bouanga turned it into a penalty down the other end, one that Bouanga (of course) converted.

These two teams have played roughly 400 times in the playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup over the past few years. And this was the first time it felt like they were on the same planet in terms of overall quality (yes, I’m including the Leagues Cup meeting this year in that assessment). Vancouver came out there and, from the jump, they were happy to get on the ball, were relentless in trying to put LAFC under pressure, and weren’t afraid to go toe-to-toe.

Would this game have turned out any differently if White hadn’t pinged that post, or if Ryan Gauld ’s free kick in first-half stoppage time was four inches to the left? Maybe. I do think this ‘Caps side is the best they’ve had in their MLS history.

Bouanga, Bogusz, Olivier Giroud , elite MLS vets like Aaron Long and Ryan Hollingshead , and a rising Uruguayan international in Kike Olivera to finish it off… they are spoiled for talent.

What’s gonna happen in Game 2?

WHEN: Sunday, 8:45 pm ET

Sunday, 8:45 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

LAFC’s gonna try to have 30% of the ball and intend to kill Vancouver on the counter.

I will be shocked if that’s not the gameplan from LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo, who has made it pretty clear over his three years in charge that he’d rather have his team absorbing pressure and attacking downhill than trying to operate in any other phase. It’s not to say they can’t use the ball to beat teams – look at that above goal again. But he and his team always seem happiest when they’re playing against the ball and, as a result, finding space to run into.

And honestly, can you blame them? They’ve got three trophies and four other finals appearances since Cherundolo arrived. What he’s doing works.

Vancouver, I bet, will take the dare. The 4-3-2-1 Christmas tree shape that Vanni Sartini has evolved his side into for the postseason has given them a level of stability and, at the same time, unpredictability in the attack. Gauld, in other words, can go wherever he wants without worrying about the central midfield coming unbalanced behind him.