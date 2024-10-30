FC Dallas' Maarten Paes wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has won 2024 MLS Save of the Year, earning the accolade for a double-save in their May 29 (Matchday 17) visit to LA Galaxy.
The 26-year-old denied Gabriel Pec's penalty kick in the 32nd minute, then dove in the other direction to paw away the Galaxy winger's rebound shot. While Dejan Joveljić sent home the third attempt, he was offside and no goal was awarded in FCD's eventual 3-1 road defeat.
The award comes amid a standout campaign from Paes, who earned MLS All-Star honors and began representing Indonesia's national team. Additionally, Paes was fifth in MLS in saves (118) and registered five clean sheets across 30 matches.
The MLS Save of the Year, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.
MLS Save of the Year winners
- 2024: Maarten Paes – FC Dallas 5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 32'
- 2023: Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90'
- 2022: Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82'
- 2021: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57'
- 2020: Eloy Room – Columbus Crew 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30'
- 2019: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27'
- 2018: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82'
- 2017: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65'
- 2016: Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45'
- 2015: Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31'
- 2014: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69'
- 2013: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53'
- 2012: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75'
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64'
- 2010: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90'
- 2009: Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83'