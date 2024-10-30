FC Dallas' Maarten Paes wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has won 2024 MLS Save of the Year, earning the accolade for a double-save in their May 29 (Matchday 17) visit to LA Galaxy .

The 26-year-old denied Gabriel Pec's penalty kick in the 32nd minute, then dove in the other direction to paw away the Galaxy winger's rebound shot. While Dejan Joveljić sent home the third attempt, he was offside and no goal was awarded in FCD's eventual 3-1 road defeat.

The award comes amid a standout campaign from Paes, who earned MLS All-Star honors and began representing Indonesia's national team. Additionally, Paes was fifth in MLS in saves (118) and registered five clean sheets across 30 matches.

The MLS Save of the Year, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.

