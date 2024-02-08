Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City & San Jose Earthquakes previews

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired left back Vítor Costa from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo . The 29-year-old Brazilian defender, who is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, arrives after San Jose didn't retain Peruvian international left back Miguel Trauco.

FC Cincinnati have completed another offseason move, landing midfielder Pavel Bucha from Czech first-division side Viktoria Plzeň . Bucha, 25, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He joins center back Miles Robinson and forward Corey Baird as newcomers for the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions.

Damir Kreilach gave Vancouver Whitecaps FC a first-half lead, but André-Pierre Gignac leveled late for Tigres UANL to secure a 1-1 draw in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Wednesday night at Starlight Stadium. The second leg of the only MLS-Liga MX showdown in Round One is set for Tigres' Estadio Universitario on Feb. 14, with the winner facing either Orlando City SC or Cavalry SC in the Round of 16.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Yes, we know the rosters aren’t finalized yet. The rosters are never finalized.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

The only number that matters is one (1) MLS Cup. But the rest were really good, too. The Crew finished second in MLS in expected points, third in expected goal differential and second in expected goals scored. Only their friends over in Cincinnati outperformed them throughout the season. Cincy then outperformed them for about 85 minutes in the Eastern Conference Final. But only 85. You couldn’t have written a better script for Wilfried Nancy’s first year in charge.

Which, hey, speaking of, we can’t measure this in any objective way, but it’s become clear Nancy might be one of the very few managers who matters in a significantly positive way. There are like 15 of these folks around the world.

Anyway, back to the stats. You knew about the one MLS Cup. That’s gotten plenty of hype. However, we didn’t give enough hype to Cucho Hernández’s performance last season. The 24-year-old scored 16 times and delivered 11 assists in 27 starts. He finished… (deep breath here, this is about to get overwhelming)... in the 95th percentile among forwards in xG per 90, 99th percentile in shots per 90, 95th percentile in expected assists, 92nd percentile in progressive passes, 98th percentile in progressive carries, 93rd percentile in successful take-ons, 65th percentile in tackles and 78th percentile in interceptions. His statistical radar is close to looking like one big circle. There’s an argument that Cucho deserved your MVP votes last year and, somehow, it went relatively unheralded. I’d expect that to change in 2024.

2024 Final Standing Range

Between first and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

You may have heard us mention it, but the East is a bear this year. There’s a collection of teams at the top that are all capable of winning the Supporters’ Shield if they can survive a few extra games in Concacaf Champions Cup and against each other.

In any other year, the Crew’s range would be first to first and we would call it a day. They bring nearly everyone back from their title-winning side sans Julian Gressel, added U22 Initiative wingback Marino Hinestroza and signed an intriguing depth piece in midfielder Derrick Jones. There’s a chance they take a year-two jump under Nancy and cruise to a Shield win regardless of their CCC performance.

But we’ve seen time and time again how it’s hard to navigate multiple competitions, especially if you make a deep run. And we’ve seen time and time again across sports how it’s difficult to match the same level of intensity and purpose the year after winning a title. Remember the 2021 Crew? Columbus are going to be a monster when they’re at their best. They just may not feel the need to be at their best until it really matters.

Player of the People

Alexandru Mățan represents all of us who just needed the right environment to thrive in. The story goes that Mățan nearly got shipped out of Columbus last offseason. Instead, Nancy plugged him into the starting lineup and Matan collected 11 assists over 27 starts.

This could all go pretty well if…