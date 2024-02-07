Nashville SC sign homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones

Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC have signed homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Jones, 17, is Nashville’s second homegrown player after forward Adem Sipić signed last June.

"Isaiah exemplifies what we look for out of our youth academy as a homegrown player, and I’m so excited for him and his family for this special moment," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

"He has all of the attributes you look for in a young central midfielder – industrious, tenacious, athletic, and tough – but it’s his character and ability to influence winning that now sees him make the next step in his career as a first-team player."

Jones first joined Nashville’s academy during their inaugural 2020 season. He has since played in seven matches with Nashville’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC.

The youngster’s brother, Malachi Jones, recently signed with New York City FC after being selected No. 8 overall (first round) in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Lipscomb University. Isaiah and his siblings came to the United States from Sierra Leone in 2013 after being adopted.

