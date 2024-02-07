Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa

Vitor Costa - San Jose Earthquakes - signing
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired left back Vítor Costa from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian defender, who is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, arrives after San Jose didn't retain Peruvian international left back Miguel Trauco.

"We're excited to have Vítor join the fold and bolster a back line that was among the league’s best last season," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

"He brings Portuguese first-division experience and the type of versatility that will help us in both defense and attack. I’m looking forward to seeing him excel in this league."

Throughout his professional career, Costa has 5g/15a in 212 appearances after debuting at Bahia in 2015. His résumé also includes stops at Arouca (Portugal), Aves (Portugal), Lens (France) and more.

Heading into 2024, San Jose have Paul Marie as another left-back option. Carlos Akapo and Rodrigues are other key returning defenders.

The Earthquakes begin their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati sign Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha
Nashville SC sign homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones
New York City FC sign goalkeeper Tomás Romero
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa
FC Cincinnati sign Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha
MLS free agents: Who are the best 2024 signings?

MLS free agents: Who are the best 2024 signings?
Nashville SC sign homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Chicago Fire, Orlando City & LAFC season previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Chicago Fire, Orlando City & LAFC season previews
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video