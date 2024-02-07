San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired left back Vítor Costa from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo, the club announced Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Brazilian defender, who is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, arrives after San Jose didn't retain Peruvian international left back Miguel Trauco.
"We're excited to have Vítor join the fold and bolster a back line that was among the league’s best last season," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.
"He brings Portuguese first-division experience and the type of versatility that will help us in both defense and attack. I’m looking forward to seeing him excel in this league."
Throughout his professional career, Costa has 5g/15a in 212 appearances after debuting at Bahia in 2015. His résumé also includes stops at Arouca (Portugal), Aves (Portugal), Lens (France) and more.
Heading into 2024, San Jose have Paul Marie as another left-back option. Carlos Akapo and Rodrigues are other key returning defenders.
The Earthquakes begin their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
