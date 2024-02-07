San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired left back Vítor Costa from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian defender, who is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, arrives after San Jose didn't retain Peruvian international left back Miguel Trauco.

"We're excited to have Vítor join the fold and bolster a back line that was among the league’s best last season," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.