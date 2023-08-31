Your Thursday Kickoff: Cincinnati clinch playoffs, St. Louis' dream season continues

So, did we learn anything?: Baird has six goals across his last six starts in all competitions. He’s on a heater and a big part of why the Dynamo are the single-hottest team in the league right now. It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks in Houston and the Dynamo are now two points out of second place in the West. I don’t know where the ceiling is for this team, but it feels like this group is ahead of schedule regardless of how this season ends.