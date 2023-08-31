Your Thursday Kickoff: Cincinnati clinch playoffs, St. Louis' dream season continues

MLS & Continental Tire team up for 10th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign
Major League Soccer, MLS WORKS – the League’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 10th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. The campaign began last night and runs through the end of September.
USMNT roster announced
Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, a highly-touted US-Argentine dual national, is among 24 players called up to begin Gregg Berhalter's second stint as US men's national team head coach – a camp that includes friendlies against Uzbekistan (Sept. 9) and Oman (Sept. 12) on home soil. Take a look at the full roster here.
FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
The first Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot belongs to FC Cincinnati, continuing the Eastern Conference club’s ascension under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright. The Orange & Blue’s berth was secured with a 2-1 win Wednesday evening at Atlanta United in Matchday 29, occurring nearly two months before Decision Day (Oct. 21).
FC Cincinnati looked like Shield winners. St. Louis continued to build on their lead atop the West. Toronto pulled off a wild upset. And Seattle might have jumpstarted their season.
Let’s talk it out.
What happened?: Atlanta United took an early lead, but FC Cincinnati eventually showed why the Supporters’ Shield is on its way to TQL Stadium. Lucho Acosta scored his customary goal against Atlanta and Brandon Vazquez added a dagger against his former team moments later.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta are clearly better than they were a few weeks ago. But there are levels between “good team learning how to play together” and the Supporters’ Shield winners. Cincinnati don’t know how to lose. Atlanta are still learning how to win.
On a related note, Cincy are officially the first playoff team of 2023.
What happened?: Charlotte had a huge win in their hands until they didn’t. Martin Ojeda’s late equalizer dealt a frustrating blow to the Crown’s playoff hopes. The Lions jumped to third in the East.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Charlotte were slightly better at home but couldn’t get the job done. There’s a reason one team is above the playoff line and the other isn’t.
What happened?: Nothing! Amazingly, nothing. I can’t believe it.
So, did we learn anything?: Still no losses for Inter Miami, but last night provided a reminder of why dragging yourself out of the cellar in this league is so, so hard. Even with Lionel Messi starting, they couldn’t find a breakthrough. Or even significant chances. The Herons are 10 points behind Chicago with 10 games remaining.
What happened?: Stop me if you’ve heard it before. New York failed to create chances in a one-goal loss.
So, did we learn anything?: The Red Bulls have played this exact game roughly 25 times this season. Good win for New England either way.
What happened?: Andres Jasson curled one into the top left corner and new U22 forward Mounsef Bakrar followed it up by overpowering Montréal’s backline for his first MLS goal.
So, did we learn anything?: Road Montréal strikes again. They’re a totally different team away from Québec. Most teams struggle away from home, but Montréal seem especially snakebit compared to their home selves.
Anyway, congrats to NYCFC on putting together a cohesive attack last night. It’s one of the very few times this year they’ve been able to score multiple goals. It’s (finally) a step in the right direction. It might end up being too little too late in the end, but the Pigeons are technically just three points out of ninth.
What happened?: I… what?
So, did we learn anything?: I………… what????????
I mean……. this league is never anything but on-brand and you have to respect that.
What happened?: Sebastián Driussi appeared to pull a point back for Austin, but Albert Rusnák delivered a critical winner for Seattle in the 90th minute via a thundering half-volley.
So, did we learn anything?: Austin are down bad, but Seattle finally have something to build on. It’s been a slog of a season so far, but there’s every chance this kickstarts the kind of stretch run we’ve come to expect from Seattle. The Sounders needed this one.
What happened?: Brian White and Ryan Gauld’s outstanding 2023 continued as White’s goal via a Gauld assist pushed the Whitecaps past Chicago.
So, did we learn anything?: White has 10 goals and four assists on the season now, while Ryan Gauld brought his season tally up to nine goals and eight assists. They’re one of the most dangerous pairings in the lead and the 'Caps are now five points clear of the playoff line because of them.
What happened?: Corey Baird continued his outstanding form and his replacement, Aliyu Ibrahim, stuck the knife in Columbus.
So, did we learn anything?: Baird has six goals across his last six starts in all competitions. He’s on a heater and a big part of why the Dynamo are the single-hottest team in the league right now. It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks in Houston and the Dynamo are now two points out of second place in the West. I don’t know where the ceiling is for this team, but it feels like this group is ahead of schedule regardless of how this season ends.
What happened?: Bebelo Reynoso did Bebelo Reynoso things and Teemu Pukki added a goal for good measure.
So, did we learn anything?: No surprises here. But it had to be encouraging for Minnesota to see Pukki get back on the board. It had been a while.
What happened?: It took a moment for St. Louis to break through after Dallas went down to 10 men in the 12th minute. But, eventually, Anthony Markanich and Nökkvi Thórisson both became your “St. Louis goalscorer you probably weren’t entirely aware of yet” of the week.
So, did we learn anything?: They just keep rolling and now they’re seven points ahead of LAFC in the West. It’s getting hard to envision anyone but St. Louis earning the top spot in the conference.
What happened?: Santiago Moreno and Felipe Mora made the difference in the Timbers' first win of the post-Gio Savarese era.
So, did we learn anything?: Congrats to Portland on the win, but the big story here is the ongoing atrophy of RSL’s status as one the best teams in the league. That’s four straight losses since Pablo Ruiz’s injury and it’s clear that they’re beginning to spiral a bit. RSL are all the way down to sixth in the West now and could really use a “get right” game. Fortunately for them, Colorado are waiting for them on Saturday.
What happened?: The Cali Clásico put in a valiant effort to go full Cali Clásico. It may not have been an all-time classic, but it did end up being one of the best games of the midweek slate. Dejan Joveljic’s penalty made the difference after Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig scored stunners for LA.
So, did we learn anything?: This is one of those games you feel like San Jose needed to take care of business in. Instead, they continued the trend of being one of the most frustratingly inconsistent teams in the league. After back-to-back losses, they’re sitting eighth in the West.
Good win for the Galaxy though. They still have a couple of games in hand on almost everyone they’re chasing and are just five points out of a playoff spot. Crazier things have happened, right? Like, not much crazier, but at least slightly crazier.
