John Herdman explains Canada to Toronto FC move: “I need a different path now”

John Herdman declared his desire to revitalize Toronto FC , much like he did the Canada men’s national team , as the Reds introduced him as their new head coach in a formal press conference Tuesday afternoon.

While the CanMNT topped the 2022 Concacaf Octagonal qualifying round and can look forward to co-hosting a World Cup in three years’ time, TFC are mired in losses and infighting, adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table on a 13-game winless skid across all competitions.

Yet Herdman called his new job one that “any coach in North America would give a left arm, right arm to get,” pointing to the club’s ambition and successful recent past, and his own desire to work with players more regularly than a national team setup allows.

“I think the résumé outlines, with the staff that we work with, that we gravitate to this type of situation where there's a huge opportunity,” said the Englishman, who also attained success with Canada’s women before moving to the CanMNT in 2018.

“This is a massive club with a huge heritage, and we all believe that it will get there pretty soon. So coming into this setting is almost perfect for the experiences that we have, working with the culture here to refocus, to reinvigorate, not only the staff but the players, to get to that next level. And that next level is there for Toronto FC. It's a club that we know can reach it.”

Herdman and his incoming staff, which he did not list off by name save for Robyn Gayle, the former Canadian women’s national teamer who served as Canada Soccer’s “excel mental and cultural manager” for both the women’s and men’s squads, will officially take the TFC reins on Oct. 1.

Insigne & Bernardeschi

In the meantime he’ll complete the handoff to interim CanMNT coach Mauro Biello, then evaluate the situation at his new club as interim coach Terry Dunfield – who Herdman said will remain part of the setup at TFC – leads the Reds through their next five matches. That includes taking stock with high-paid and oft-disgruntled Italian internationals Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

“Those players are a massive part of the TFC picture,” said Herdman of the high-priced Designated Players. “That's a process that I'll be evaluating through my tenure. I've got [general manager] Jason Hernandez, who's had some deep experiences with these players as well, that’ll be helping guide what that roster will look like in the new season.