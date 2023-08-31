Supporters' Shield next? FC Cincinnati shift focus after clinching playoff spot

Cincinnati are undoubtedly a better version of themselves than they were in 2022, when they finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Philadelphia Union . They've secured a playoff berth with eight games to go (57 points; 17W-3L-6D) and may even challenge the New England Revolution 's single-season points record (73 in 2021) in the sprint towards Decision Day on Oct. 21.

"It's a sign of growth," reflected head coach Pat Noonan after the win. "We're a stronger regular-season team than we were last year. We'll see what that looks like in the postseason, if we're a better version of ourselves than last year."

The Orange & Blue's 2-1 comeback win at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium officially clinched the first Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot , plus extended their Supporters' Shield lead to 10 points. It's the latest step in the club's remarkable turnaround and new era when compared to their consecutive last-place finishes from 2019-21.

Lucho magic

All season, Cincy have been bolstered by a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season from Luciano Acosta. The captain and All-Star midfielder's stunning volley (75') jumpstarted their victory in Atlanta.

"Lucho's finish... that's a half chance, if that," Noonan said. "It's just a spectacular goal from a player that we needed to step up tonight, and he did."

Brandon Vazquez, scorer of Cincinnati's 80th-minute winner, agreed. Acosta's 13 goals are tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, and his 11 assists are just two shy of the league lead – combining for a league-high 24 goal contributions.

“He always pulls things out like a magician," the striker noted to MLS 360. "It’s super fun to play with him, and he’s definitely the MVP this year.”

Shield aspirations

With eight games to go, Cincinnati aren't content with simply making the playoffs. They have much bigger ambitions on their mind.

"We've maintained our position consistently all year, and that's what's allowed us to secure the spot this early," Noonan noted. "But hopefully that's just another milestone that the guys can be pleased about, that is en route to our bigger goals."

What are those goals? Vazquez didn't hesitate in pursuit of the club's first MLS-era trophy.