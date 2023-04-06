Your Thursday Kickoff: Are LAFC favorites to win CCL and reach the Club World Cup?

LAFC cruise in leg one against Vancouver: A flurry of three goals in 10 minutes from LAFC all but sealed qualification to the next round for LAFC in their CCL Quarterfinal matchup with Vancouver. Denis Bouanga delivered a stunning brace in the 3-0 win at BC Place.

Star forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is clear to travel with the team for LA Galaxy's Saturday fixture at Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), head coach Greg Vanney told reporters on Wednesday, with an eye towards a 2023 season debut. The decorated Mexico international has been sidelined to start the campaign with a hamstring injury suffered in preseason.

Just a few things to touch on from the CCL games that were before we get you to the Watchgridometer tomorrow and a Saturday filled with some excellent games. We won’t take too much of your time here.

Philly needed more

I’m not saying it should have been a rout. Atlas held their own at Subaru Park on Tuesday. However, the Union should be a little disappointed to be taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

Philadelphia had an advantage on 10-man Atlas for an entire half and only squeezed out one goal. That’s not the end of the world, but it feels like last year’s Union team would have stepped on the gas there. It’s not that simple or easy, but it’s hard not to be uneasy about the team as a whole right now. Any moments where they aren’t demolishing a team is another moment spent wondering how long it will take them to get back up to speed.

Now, they’ll head into a tough road trip in a decent position, but not a great position. An away goal will go a long way and if they score early that could be the tie. That’s not a given though. Not in the way it felt like a given coming into the season.

I’m just saying that it’s all a little more nerve-wracking than I expected a few weeks ago. That has me shook. And until the Union see this through, I’ll continue to be a little nervous as to whether they’ll meet the lofty expectations that accompanied them into the season.

Is Jack McGlynn a part of the answer?

Despite maybe leaving the night wanting a little more from the team as a whole, homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn received praise for his performance. He put in a shift both in attack and defense and seems to be primed to take a step forward this season.

He’s been a hyped young player for a while but he’s faced an uphill task working to break into a stacked Union midfield consistently. If he’s going to provide the newfound defensive elements to his game that he’s been lacking at times, then he might be too good in attack to keep him out of the starting lineup much longer.

Maybe McGlynn can provide a bit of a spark in the future? The Union feel like they could use one.

Vancouver do not have Dénis Bouanga

In fact, it’s just the one team that does. It’s one of those things that makes the rest of the factors feel like they’re not worth analyzing. His first goal was a stunner from distance that dipped and kissed off the underside of the crossbar. The next one he put Vancouver’s backline into a washing machine and spun them around, then left them out to dry single-handedly. LAFC had the best player on the field last night and then a ton of other excellent players around him and then they brought more excellent players off the bench. I mean, they don’t even feel compelled to start José Cifuentes right now and he was maybe the best midfielder in the league last year.

That’s it. That’s all it takes to analyze this one. I don’t really know what else to say about LAFC having better soccer players across the board. Other than…

LAFC are the favorites

I”m taking them against everyone left on their side of the bracket at this point. Yes, that includes Philly. One team has gotten everything right and the other has sputtered. That’s just the way it is.