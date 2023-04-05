Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City waive defender Ben Sweat

Sporting Kansas City have waived defender Ben Sweat, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old joined SKC ahead of the 2022 season and provided three assists across 25 games (22 starts). His last contribution was receiving a second-half red card in a 4-1 home defeat to Seattle Sounders FC on Matchday 5.

With Sweat’s departure, SKC’s main options at left back remain Bundesliga veteran Tim Leibold and Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe. Leibold was last at Hamburger SV before signing with SKC in the offseason, while Ndenbe arrived before the 2022 campaign from Guingamp in the French second division.

Sweat has been a mainstay in MLS for the past half-dozen years, leading to 1g/14a across 121 regular-season appearances (106 starts). He’s played for Columbus Crew, New York City FC, Inter Miami CF, Austin FC and Sporting KC.

Moving forward, SKC will hope to climb out of the Western Conference’s trenches starting with a Matchday 7 home match vs. Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re in 13th place with three points (0W-3L-3D) from their first three matches.

