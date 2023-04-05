Sporting Kansas City waive defender Ben Sweat

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Sporting Kansas City have waived defender Ben Sweat, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old joined SKC ahead of the 2022 season and provided three assists across 25 games (22 starts). His last contribution was receiving a second-half red card in a 4-1 home defeat to Seattle Sounders FC on Matchday 5.

With Sweat’s departure, SKC’s main options at left back remain Bundesliga veteran Tim Leibold and Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe. Leibold was last at Hamburger SV before signing with SKC in the offseason, while Ndenbe arrived before the 2022 campaign from Guingamp in the French second division.

Moving forward, SKC will hope to climb out of the Western Conference’s trenches starting with a Matchday 7 home match vs. Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re in 13th place with three points (0W-3L-3D) from their first three matches.