Your Sunday Kickoff: Zelarayán may have delivered the goal of the year, Houston stuns LAFC

Two games to close the weekend
St. Louis host a reeling LA Galaxy side at 1 pm ET on FOX and for free on Apple TV. Later tonight, Portland host FC Dallas on FS1 and for free on Apple TV. Kickoff is set for 10:25 pm ET.
Minnesota United transfer Amarilla to Liga MX's Mazatlan FC
Luis Amarilla’s second MLS stint has ended, as Minnesota United FC announced Saturday evening they’ve transferred the Paraguayan international striker to Liga MX’s Mazatlan FC for an undisclosed fee. Across three seasons with the Loons, the 27-year-old tallied 13 goals and six assists in 53 regular-season appearances (40 starts). Crucially, Amarilla’s departure opens a Designated Player spot.
Minnesota United pursuing ex-Norwich City striker Pukki
Finland international striker Teemu Pukki is set to leave Norwich City this summer and his next destination may be Minnesota United FC, according to numerous reports.
Real Salt Lake acquire former LAFC striker Arango
Real Salt Lake have completed the acquisition of striker Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango from Liga MX side Pachuca, the club announced Saturday. The 28-year-old Colombian international’s deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He will occupy a Designated Player spot alongside forwards Jefferson Savarino and Damir Kreilach.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: Giorgos Giakoumakis scored from a hilarious angle, but D.C. struck back after capitalizing on a bad mistake from Atlanta. The Five Stripes took off in the second half though.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta took Luiz Araujo out, plugged Caleb Wiley back in and shifted Derrick Etienne Jr. to the right. It looked really, really sharp for most of the game. They may have found a setup that works best for them and, most importantly, lets Giakoumakis cook. He’s a star.
What happened?: Almost too many things. Charlotte and Seattle swapped goals a bunch and, finally, Patrick Agyemang tied things up with his first career MLS goal. Wild game.
So, did we learn anything?: I think that’s a great result for Charlotte and another disappointing one for Seattle, even with Raul Ruidiaz looking a lot like Raul Ruidiaz. The Crown ended a two-game losing skid and are almost through the toughest stretch of their season. Seattle have won just once in six games.
What happened?: Oh my goodness, calm down Montréal. Except you Mason Toye. Well earned for a guy who’s dealt with a lot.
So, did we learn anything?: Sheesh. Just a beatdown. Minnesota haven’t been thumped like that all year. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. Montréal are unbeaten at home on the season. They have six wins and a draw in seven games at home. They’re 1W-8L-1D on the road.
What happened?: The Revs cruised.
So, did we learn anything?: To be frank, no surprises here. The biggest takeway is that Inter Miami lost Corentin Jean to a non-contact injury. They really, really couldn’t afford another long-term loss.
What happened?: Toronto were ahead until Sean Johnson had…not his best moment.
So, did we learn anything?: Toronto just can’t catch a break. Rough year.
What happened?: Colorado went down a man in the first half and then one more in the second half and Orlando cruised.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a good win for Orlando, but it’s time to have a bummer of a conversation about Colorado. They’re on pace for their worst season ever. They haven’t won in eight games. It’s going as bad as it possibly could.
I’m old enough to remember 2021. Feels a long time ago though.
What happened?: LUCAS ZELARAYÁN FROM DEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEPPPPPPP.
So, did we learn anything?: Zelarayán scored the goal of the year to win the game. There’s just not anything topping a stoppage-time winner from midfield. Nothing else from this game matters.
What happened?: Uhhhh excuse me? What? I mean…ok, yeah, that’s the real score. And…oh, ok, yeah, LAFC started at something close to full strenght. Alright then, sure, fine, why not.
So, did we learn anything?: I…..what? I don’t even know what to say here. But maybe CCL really is catching up to LAFC already? Either way, it’s the biggest win of the year for Houston. Just an outstanding performance.
What happened?: SKC just rolled. Alan Pulido’s brace (plus an assist) led the way.
So, did we learn anything?: Pulido is in good form and has picked up three goals in the last two games. It’s another great sign for SKC as they continue to not just salvage their season, but turn it into something that might be pretty memorable when all is said and done. They’ve jumped into a playoff spot after taking 17 points from eight games. MLS is something, huh?
Oh, and Austin are totally mid, and I don’t know if it’s going to get better without solutions at center back.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s a road point for NYCFC, but they could really use a win. Make it three points from 24 available for the Pigeons.
What happened?: Miguel Trauco hit a stunner to give the Quakes the win.
So, did we learn anything?: Another solid win over one of the league’s best teams for the Quakes. They can compete with anyone.
What happened?: Ryan Gauld converted a late penalty to cancel out a \stunner\ from Lucho Acosta.
So, did we learn anything?: It didn’t end up in a win for Cincy, but Acosta is magic. He came on as a sub and immediately pulled off a goal that would have been the best of the day if it weren’t for Lucas Zelarayan.
- LAFC said what happened in Houston "cannot happen again."
- Sporting KC star Alan Pulido is enjoying the "fruits of his labor" after returning from injury.
- Bruce Arena said a Beckham-like challenge would await Messi if he arrives.
- Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is a Golden Boot favorite.
- Lucas Zelarayán scored a must-see winner from beyond midfield.
Good luck out there. Shoot from wherever you get a chance.