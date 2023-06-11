Goal of the Year?! Lucas Zelarayán scores must-see winner from beyond midfield

Oh my word, Lucas Zelarayán.
WATCH: Lucas Zelarayán unleashes Goal of the Year contender for Columbus Crew
The Columbus Crew's star playmaker scored an otherworldly golazo Saturday night to seal a 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC, unleashing a pinged rocket from beyond midfield to silence the Soldier Field crowd.
That Zelarayán went for the spectacular and pulled it off in the 93rd minute? All Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy could do is shake his head and laugh, in pure disbelief over what their Armenian international No. 10 accomplished.
Zelarayán's AT&T 5G Goal of the Year contender was capped by taking off his jersey and displaying his name for the world to see.
The sight might have also looked eerily familiar to Crew fans, who watched Zelarayan score from 56 yards out last season in a match at Charlotte FC. It's just what he does.