Matchday

Goal of the Year?! Lucas Zelarayán scores must-see winner from beyond midfield

Jonathan Sigal

Oh my word, Lucas Zelarayán.

WATCH: Lucas Zelarayán unleashes Goal of the Year contender for Columbus Crew

CLB-Zelarayan-Lucas-HEA-1080x1080
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew's star playmaker scored an otherworldly golazo Saturday night to seal a 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC, unleashing a pinged rocket from beyond midfield to silence the Soldier Field crowd.

That Zelarayán went for the spectacular and pulled it off in the 93rd minute? All Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy could do is shake his head and laugh, in pure disbelief over what their Armenian international No. 10 accomplished. 

Zelarayán's AT&T 5G Goal of the Year contender was capped by taking off his jersey and displaying his name for the world to see.

The sight might have also looked eerily familiar to Crew fans, who watched Zelarayan score from 56 yards out last season in a match at Charlotte FC. It's just what he does.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Columbus Crew Lucas Zelarayan Matchday

Lionel Messi: 10 Argentine stars he would join in MLS
Messi interest in Inter Miami: PSG, Barca teammate Neymar knew all along
LA Galaxy striker Chicharito suffers ACL tear
Minnesota United transfer Luis Amarilla to Liga MX's Mazatlan FC
Minnesota United transfer Luis Amarilla to Liga MX's Mazatlan FC
Your Saturday Kickoff: Why it's worth staying up late for tonight's Matchday 18 slate
Your Saturday Kickoff: Why it's worth staying up late for tonight's Matchday 18 slate
Real Salt Lake acquire former LAFC striker Cristian Arango 
Real Salt Lake acquire former LAFC striker Cristian Arango 
What would await Lionel Messi? MLS & Inter Miami CF explained
What would await Lionel Messi? MLS & Inter Miami CF explained
Reports: Minnesota United pursue ex-Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki
Reports: Minnesota United pursue ex-Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki
Goal: D. Lowe vs. SJ, 17'
Goal: D. Lowe vs. SJ, 17'
Goal: J. Ebobisse vs. PHI, 8'
Goal: J. Ebobisse vs. PHI, 8'
HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Columbus Crew | June 10, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Columbus Crew | June 10, 2023
Goal: L. Zelarayán vs. CHI, 90+3'
Goal: L. Zelarayán vs. CHI, 90+3'
