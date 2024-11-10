Your Sunday Kickoff: Playoffs upset! Atlanta topple Miami, NYCFC & Orlando also advance

North Texas SC captured the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Saturday evening , defeating Philadelphia Union II, 3-2 at Toyota Stadium. The Western Conference champions completed a heroic three-goal second-half comeback to claim their first MLS NEXT Pro title after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

The times and dates for the Conference Semifinals are official. Take a look at the schedule here.

ARE YOU EVEN SURPRISED?

Ok, fine, maybe you should be a little surprised, but we’ve got to pat ourselves on the back here. If you've been reading The Daily Kickoff, you knew this was absolutely on the table even before the series started. Atlanta United have been the one team that’s consistently gotten the better of Inter Miami this year. The only time they didn’t, Atlanta found itself playing its third road game in six days.

And, of course, there’s the overperformance. You know, the thing that’s been driving me insane all year to the point where I felt like I might explode if anyone who mentioned Inter Miami didn’t follow every sentence with “BUT ALSO THEY’VE OUTPERFORMED THEIR UNDERLYING NUMBERS BY A HISTORIC RATE AND IT’S NOT JUST MESSI AND SUÁREZ.”

Oddly enough, Inter Miami actually underperformed their xG by a significant amount, while Atlanta, the least lucky finishing team in MLS this year, overperformed. Dread it. Run from it. Reversion to the mean arrives all the same.

Anyway, yeah, it’s a big win for spreadsheets and all that. It’s an even bigger win for Atlanta United though. They’ve fully reformed their mentality and approach over the last few weeks and it’s been truly remarkable to watch. So often this year they crumbled in adverse situations or were just downright unlucky. Something switched after their regular season loss to CF Montréal that seemed to seal their fate as a non-playoff team. They’ve been near-perfect ever since... or at least resilient enough to make up for their flaws.

There is a level of effort on the margins — winning duels, challenging for balls in the box, making the extra sprint — that we didn’t see from this group during the regular season. It’s only increased as their confidence has increased over the past few weeks.

Atlanta put that on display last night. After going down 1-0 early, they immediately responded with two goals. From there, they put in a professional performance to see out the win. Inter Miami eventually equalized thanks to a Lionel Messi header of all things, but Atlanta found Bartek Slisz open for a header of his own in the box minutes later after a bizarre sequence that started with a Miami player lying down in the box with an apparent injury during a scoring opportunity for Atlanta. The Five Stripes rightfully played on.

And then they held on for what is, on paper, the biggest upset in MLS history. You and I know of course Inter Miami had a ton of flaws, but they still finished with 34 points more than Atlanta United this season. Atlanta snuck into the playoffs. Inter Miami set a points record. Regardless of what the numbers were hinting at, we are on the wildest timeline.

For Miami, there’s no other way to see this but as a tremendous failure. Not just this series, but the season. The Shield is great. However, they came up short in the Concacaf Champions Cup. They came up short in Leagues Cup. And now they’ve come up short in the playoffs. The bottom line is when they went up against great teams (and Atlanta United), they didn’t get the job done. They’ll be remembered for the points record. In my view, they needed another trophy to make this season a success. That’s an impossibly high bar of course. But Miami were supposed to be the ones to clear it.