Atlanta United savor historic Inter Miami upset: "Something great is igniting"

“I said that when we were in the regular season, and not that it doesn't mean anything then, because you need the regular season to get into the playoffs. Once you're in the playoffs, it doesn't matter, in terms of where you're seeded, and home and away and this and that. It is what it is, right? … Come down here, backs against the wall, find a way to get a result. Feels good.”

“It doesn't matter. Honestly, the regular season means nothing,” ATL’s 40-year-old goalkeeper told reporters postgame, wearing a wry smile after another jaw-dropping performance marked by seven saves, three of them on Luis Suárez , with whom Guzan also jousted verbally on more than one occasion in this riveting encounter.

Thirty-four! Ninth-seeded Atlanta only garnered 40 points in total this year, sneaking into the final postseason slot on Decision Day with an away win over Orlando City combined with D.C. United ’s home loss to Charlotte FC . Not that Brad Guzan and his comrades are remotely bothered by such details at this point.

The Five Stripes pulled off the biggest upset in MLS history with their comeback 3-2 victory in a devastatingly dramatic Game 3 decider at Chase Stadium Saturday night. And that applies in both statistical terms and by the eye test: No lower seed has ever beaten a favorite who finished as far ahead of them as the Herons did ATLUTD in the regular season standings, a whopping 34 points.

“Aside from his two goals, I thought Jamal was fantastic in terms of his work rate and defensive ability and holding the ball for us,” said the ‘keeper. “I mean, those are huge plays that he gets zero credit for on the stat sheet and the numbers and all that. But those are big, big plays for us.”

“Everyone’s held each other accountable, fighting when we're basically backs against the wall. We didn't want to finish the season like this, so it was good effort in training, but it was really something that the group discovered along the lines of the last few games. And something great is igniting from all of this.”

Defending both resolutely and with desperation, the visitors repelled Suárez, Messi & Co. again and again, and sliced open their hosts’ injury-riddled defense with startling ease, particularly via the tireless transition work of Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiare – the latter’s clinical brace broke this game open in a dizzying three-minute span in the middle of the first half – and the canny central-midfield labor of Bartosz Slisz and 37-year-old vet Dax McCarty , along with more pinpoint service from left back Pedro Amador .

Guzan’s reputation is well established: A distinguished veteran of the English Premier League and US men’s national team , with two World Cups and myriad other honors on his resume. His contributions to this stunning outcome were massive. Yet there were many hands at the oars for Atlanta here, many of them role players and relative unknowns outside north Georgia.

"Internal belief"

For all the glitz and hype with which Atlanta roared into MLS seven years ago, their current iteration is something quite different, a sturdy collective with nothing close to the star power of their 2018 MLS Cup-winning squad, let alone the glittering constellation of names wearing Miami’s pink, but a tenacity and belief that’s gelled remarkably in the final weeks of an otherwise bitterly disappointing campaign.

The coach who navigated this upstart past Messi and Gerardo “Tata” Martino? He’s not even the permanent boss. Rob Valentino has led ATL on an interim basis since Gonzalo Pineda’s dismissal back in early June, and as impressive as his leadership has been on the Five Stripes’ unlikely autumn push, he’s steadfastly sidestepped or rejected every single opportunity to take credit or advance his own credentials for the full-time job.

“I'd love to say something fancy, like I'm a tactical genius or something like that, but I'm not. I'm not, and that's not the way I coach,” said Valentino. “So just talking about, all along, internal belief, fighting and sticking together. We've made, obviously, little tweaks, and we've done certain things to try to win each game, and done something a little bit different every time.