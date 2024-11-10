North Texas SC win 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup over Philadelphia Union II

The Western Conference champions completed a heroic three-goal second-half comeback to claim their first MLS NEXT Pro title after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

After finishing the regular season with the league's best record (62 points; 16W-4L-8D), North Texas became the third champion in MLS NEXT Pro's three-year history. They're also the first team in league history to go unbeaten at home in the regular season and playoffs.