North Texas SC win 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup over Philadelphia Union II

MLS NEXT Pro Cup - 2024 - North Texas SC
MLSsoccer staff

North Texas SC captured the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Saturday evening, defeating Philadelphia Union II, 3-2 at Toyota Stadium.

The Western Conference champions completed a heroic three-goal second-half comeback to claim their first MLS NEXT Pro title after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

After finishing the regular season with the league's best record (62 points; 16W-4L-8D), North Texas became the third champion in MLS NEXT Pro's three-year history. They're also the first team in league history to go unbeaten at home in the regular season and playoffs.

North Texas got goals from Logan Farrington (51'), Enes Sali (67') and Pedrinho (91'). Philadelphia jumped ahead through Markus Anderson (9') and Edward Davis (18').

North Texas defender Herbert Endeley notched two assists en route to being named MLS NEXT Pro Cup MVP.

