Your Sunday Kickoff: MLS Cup is set! Columbus come back against Cincy, LAFC defeat Houston

Tim Howard has been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 . Howard, in his first year of eligibility, was elected via the Player Ballot and appeared on 46 of 48 ballots (95.8%) as a near-unanimous selection.

What happened?: For a moment, it looked like FC Cincinnati were on their way to hosting MLS Cup. And then for another moment. And then another. And it looked that way until deep into the game when the Crew made two match-changing and season-defining substitutions. At the 65-minute mark, Julian Gressel and Christian Ramirez entered the game. 10 minutes later, Gressel delivered a wicked cross from the right that dipped past Roman Celentano and off Alvas Powell to bring the Crew within one. Eleven minutes after that, Diego Rossi found the ball in the Cincy box after some outstanding interplay and equalized in the bottom right-hand corner. And then, deep into extra time, Ramirez got on the end of an outstanding cushioned header from Cucho Hernandez to give the Crew a win they’ll talk about in Ohio for decades.

So, did we learn anything?: This Crew team is relentless. But you can’t help but wonder what would have happened if Cincinnati had Matt Miazga on the field with a fully healthy Obinna Nwobodo. It seems like all the worries about Cincy’s missing pieces came to fruition at the worst possible time and Columbus remarkably took full advantage. That’s just what they do. They pile on chance after chance until you can’t bear the weight anymore.

Now, I won’t applaud the subs as some kind of genius tactical move. I’m on record (I think, I do a lot of these) as believing it’s totally wild to not start Gressel in these kinds of games and Ramirez is an obvious choice after an excellent season. But I will applaud the Crew for putting together a roster with the kind of depth that can turn a massive game like this one on its head at a moment’s notice. They aren’t the highest-spending team in the league, but Tim Bezbatchenko and company have done an outstanding job putting this roster in a place to succeed despite a lot of turnover this season.

It’s a roster that should be favored heading into MLS Cup. They have the firepower to compete with LAFC, they’ll have a home crowd behind them and they’ve put together the kind of performances worthy of an MLS Cup-winning side against a stacked conference. They have talent everywhere and they execute Wilfried Nancy’s aesthetically pleasing game model at a high level game after game. They have everything they need to get this done.