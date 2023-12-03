Columbus Crew "trust the process" in epic Hell is Real comeback

Things looked pretty grim for the Columbus Crew as they walked into the TQL Stadium locker rooms at halftime on Saturday night, trailing 2-0 to FC Cincinnati , the best team in MLS during the regular season.

His kid certainly wasn’t alone in that bearish outlook. On a strictly statistical level, the Crew’s rally to stun their Hell is Real rivals defied the dominant trend of not just the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, but the last several – the first multiple-goal comeback in this year’s postseason and the first of its kind by any road team since the advent of single-game series.

“At the end of the game, my son told me, ‘Hey, Daddy, a good lesson.’ I said ‘Yes, thank you.’ So for me, this is exactly what we want to do.”

“Tonight, my wife told me that when we were down 2-0, my son was crying. And my wife told him, you cannot quit,” related the Crew’s head coach after his team sprang an incredible second-half comeback to level the Eastern Conference Final at 2-2, then win it 3-2 in extra time via Christian Ramire z’s latest clutch goal.

1 - The Columbus Crew are the first team to overcome a two-goal deficit on the road to advance in a single-leg round in the history of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Salvation. pic.twitter.com/NXaRNQw1gZ

Game model rewarded

It’s also true on a deeper level. This thing the Crew are doing, the way they walk a collective tightwire in possession, throwing numbers forward, carefully building from the back, basically daring opponents to press them and inflict errors and quick transitions?

This isn’t supposed to be working. Not according to the prevailing conventional wisdom in professional soccer, at least, where defensive solidity is sacrosanct and risks are disasters waiting to happen, to be minimized at all costs.

“It's enjoyable when you know you're going to get after it, no matter the situation, no matter the opponent,” said super-sub Ramirez, the night’s hero with the game-winning goal and an instrumental role in Columbus’ first. “When the manager tells you the whole time, we focus on ourselves and how we play, it gives us the ultimate confidence. We respect our opponent, we know what they're going to do well, how we can exploit them.

“It's refreshing, because so many times you go into a situation where it's like ‘OK, well, they do this, they do that, they do this,’ and you get away from your strengths. But here with Wilfried, we play to our strengths no matter what. … It's challenged me, it's given me a new outlook on football, doing some things that I normally never did in my career.”

And it’s certainly not supposed to be working this quickly: Nancy officially took over in Columbus after leaving CF Montréal last Dec. 6, four days shy of a year from this famous victory which so vindicates his meticulous methodology.

“Listen, this is the way we live. With a lot of humility, I do also this job for that. Because I want to be able to tell the story to my kids, and I want to educate also my kids in a certain way,” said the Frenchman as he related the anecdote about his son.