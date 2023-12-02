Tim Howard elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2024

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

A legendary career has a fitting place in history.

Tim Howard has been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, a crowning achievement for the goalkeeper whose career began in MLS before rising to stardom in the English Premier League and for the US men’s national team.

Howard, in his first year of eligibility, was elected via the Player Ballot and appeared on 46 of 48 ballots (95.8%) as a near-unanimous selection.

Howard’s career spanned over two decades, starting with the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls) in MLS from 1998 to 2003. He then played 13 seasons in the EPL, three for Manchester United and 10 for Everton, before returning to MLS for a 2016-19 stint with the Colorado Rapids.

During his USMNT career, Howard played 121 times between 2002-17. The two-time Concacaf Gold Cup champion starred at both the Brazil 2010 and South Africa 2014 World Cups, and was part of the USMNT's FIFA Confederations Cup 2009 runner-up squad.

Now age 44, Howard is the sporting director and part-owner of USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC. He also works in soccer broadcasting, leading to Saturday's live reveal on NBC Sports.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
