Columbus Crew hero: Christian Ramírez dedicates historic winner to newborn

This time last week, Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramírez was celebrating his game-winning goal at Orlando City SC that sent his team to the Eastern Conference Final. But his mind was in two places.

“Look at my hospital bracelet on. That was a little good luck charm today,” said Ramírez after the match, showing off the plastic wristband that hasn’t left his body for the last week.

Now, with Monday’s healthy arrival of Ramírez’s newborn son Kash Christian Ramírez, the dad of three can celebrate his second-straight game-winning goal – this time against arch-rivals FC Cincinnati to send the Crew to their second MLS Cup in four years – with a little more peace of mind.

Because beyond the jubilant celebrations unfolding at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, he knew his wife could go into labor with their third child at any minute.

Saturday’s dramatic 3-2, extra-time comeback road win for Columbus, which Ramírez helped fuel as a key part of all three Crew goals after subbing on in the 65th minute, will go down in MLS history as one of the greatest matches the league has ever seen – a thrilling derby with seesawing emotions amid the highest stakes imaginable.

For the 32-year-old veteran whose career has wound through the lower divisions of American soccer, four different MLS teams, and a stint with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, it was the love and support from his family – and the promise of their attendance at a potential MLS Cup – that fueled his clutch performance.

“I wanted my mom to come tonight really badly because this game was basically the biggest game of my career so far, and she sacrificed so much for me,” said Ramírez after the match. “She stayed home to help my wife with the kids, as well as my wife's mom. And she just said 'make it to next week and we'll all be there.'”

With the Crew down 2-0 when Ramírez entered the match, “making it to next week” seemed like a far-fetched proposition. But studying the game from the bench, the clutch goal-scorer knew his chances would come.