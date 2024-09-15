Your Sunday Kickoff: LA Galaxy shock LAFC, Lionel Messi returns

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi bagged a first-half brace and assisted Luis Suárez's late goal during a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Jordi Alba set up both of Messi's goals, which were scored three minutes and 29 seconds apart. In his first match in 62 days, Messi played the full 90 minutes.

LAFC were in total control. But all we really know about El Tráfico is no one is ever in control of literally anything. The Galaxy came out with their heads on fire in the second half as Dejan Joveljić and Edwin Cerrillo scored stunning goals to tie the game at 2-2. Moments later, Joveljić re-directed home a go-ahead goal. Then Riqui Puig sealed the deal with a golazo of his own.

The Galaxy delivered a comprehensive beatdown in the second half, formally cementing their status as a top-tier contender for MLS Cup and clinching a playoff spot. There are still several question marks with this group, but not many. They’re a remarkable attacking side that finally plugged Joveljić back into the starting lineup after injuries kept him away. They even put Marco Reus into the XI for fun. When you have the kind of firepower, scoring four goals is probably just the norm.