Your Sunday Kickoff: LA Galaxy shock LAFC, Lionel Messi returns

Three teams clinch playoff spots
FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy all clinched Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spots last night.
Puig, Joveljić lead El Tráfico comeback
Denis Bouanga sparked a 2-0 lead for LAFC, but LA Galaxy bucked a season-long trend after the halftime break to win 4-2 in Saturday’s epic El Tráfico. Dejan Joveljić bagged a brace alongside Edwin Cerrillo and Riqui Puig golazos.
Messi bags brace in return
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi bagged a first-half brace and assisted Luis Suárez's late goal during a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Jordi Alba set up both of Messi's goals, which were scored three minutes and 29 seconds apart. In his first match in 62 days, Messi played the full 90 minutes.
Thirteen games. Lots of goals. Here’s how it went down!
LAFC were in total control. But all we really know about El Tráfico is no one is ever in control of literally anything. The Galaxy came out with their heads on fire in the second half as Dejan Joveljić and Edwin Cerrillo scored stunning goals to tie the game at 2-2. Moments later, Joveljić re-directed home a go-ahead goal. Then Riqui Puig sealed the deal with a golazo of his own.
The Galaxy delivered a comprehensive beatdown in the second half, formally cementing their status as a top-tier contender for MLS Cup and clinching a playoff spot. There are still several question marks with this group, but not many. They’re a remarkable attacking side that finally plugged Joveljić back into the starting lineup after injuries kept him away. They even put Marco Reus into the XI for fun. When you have the kind of firepower, scoring four goals is probably just the norm.
Meanwhile, LAFC may be running out of gas? They keep going up against the best in the league and coming up short. They’re seven points behind the Galaxy with two games in hand and fifth-place Vancouver are within touching distance. This final stretch won’t be straightforward and it’s fair to wonder if they’re still missing the something extra that will push them over the top when the time comes. Recent results against Columbus, Houston and now their cross-town rival are cause for concern.
Philadelphia scored after nearly 60 seconds, outshot Miami 20-9 and out-created them 2.6 xG to 1.3 xG. But you know how this goes at this point, right? Inter Miami won 3-1 because nearly everything you know about soccer is a lie with this Inter Miami side. However, there are two bonafide constants in this sport: 1. Luis Suárez is great. 2. Lionel Messi is the best to ever do it.
Messi returned to the starting lineup and rescued the Herons with two first-half goals in quick succession. The Union couldn’t get back in it the rest of the way despite creating a ton of chances, and Suárez killed the game off for good in second-half stoppage time.
The single-season points record is in sight for Miami and no one is going to stop them from getting it. The more interesting subplot now is whether or not Messi goes on a tear good enough to get him back into the Landon Donovan MLS MVP discussion. He had two goals and an assist last night after going the full 90. That brings him up to 14 goals and 14 assists on the year. Only Luciano Acosta and Evander have more goal contributions this season. The difference is Messi has only made 12 starts.
Also, the Union are three points out of a playoff spot. It’s getting late.
Well, this one won’t go down in the deep lore of the Hell is Real rivalry. Neither team could find a breakthrough in a surprisingly quiet game.
It’s still a decent result for both sides, though. They each clinched a playoff spot last night. But, if I had to guess, I think Cincy are feeling a little better than the Crew about the result. They weren’t the better team last night, but they’re still two points ahead of Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings. Even if the Crew have a game in hand, Cincy kept them at arm’s length just a little bit longer.
Rafael Navarro found himself wide open on a set piece and skied for a decisive header that handed the Rapids a huge win. Both teams were solid on the day, but Colorado had the better moments. THE RAPIDS are now third in the West and one point out of second place. The list of teams that have played better ball over the last few months is very small.
Meanwhile, the Timbers are down to eighth. They’re better than a Wild Card spot, but the West is a little too cluttered. That being said, their remaining schedule might keep them down there. They have LA and RSL up next, with Vancouver, Austin, Dallas and Seattle to close the year. They’re only facing two teams that are outside of a playoff spot.
Well dang, Houston. The Dynamo ripped RSL apart here. And yet, once again after a huge win, we can’t get too excited. Héctor Herrera left this one early with an apparent hamstring injury. They’re a different team without him. This group is starting to feel a bit cursed. There are only so many key injuries you can endure down the stretch.
RSL are firmly on the struggle bus. I’m not sure they’re going to get off it. Losing Andrés Gómez feels more important by the week and they’ve won just once in their last six MLS games. The Rapids are now in front of them for third place in the West.
Fafà Picault and new DP Stuart Armstrong both found the net as the Whitecaps took care of business against the last-place Quakes.
Armstrong didn’t start in this one and scored anyway. Vancouver have to be ecstatic about their new DP already making an impact and being only two points behind third-place Colorado with a game in hand. The Whitecaps are in the driver’s seat.
San Jose are not. In fact, they’ve been kicked out of the vehicle entirely. The Quakes are officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Oh, man. The Red Bulls are struggling.
They’ve won just twice in their last 13 games. Yet, they’re somehow still in fourth place. On a related note, I’m not sure I can remember a conference where it feels like the teams in fourth and below have absolutely no shot at MLS Cup come playoff time. But that’s where we are with the East at this point.
Anyway, the Fire have flickers of life. They’re still four points out of ninth place with four teams in front of them, but their remaining schedule is pretty easy. There’s still a little hope.
The Lions absolutely boatraced New England here. It started with a stunning curler from Rafael Santos and went from there.
For a few weeks now, it’s clear Orlando have been the only team interested in actually finishing fourth in the East. At this point, it would be more surprising if they didn’t get it done. Yes, the schedule is tough. But they’re the only team in that group of teams who knows how to win. They’ve taken seven of their last 10 games and there’s no real reason to expect them to slow down or anyone else in the middle of the East to start back up.
The Revs are back in last place. They at least have a game in hand as comfort.
Both teams traded penalties here, and the 1-1 result kept several narratives intact. New York City FC are still struggling to find wins and D.C. United are still surviving. NYCFC are down to sixth place in the East and D.C. are two points out in front in the race for the last Wild Card spot. I’d imagine D.C. are much happier with this result than NYCFC.
Montréal jumped on Charlotte early in this one. Goals in quick succession from Caden Clark and Bryce Duke were enough to power them to a win.
It’s a necessary win for Montréal, who at least have a little hope for the playoffs. They’re three points back of ninth with three teams ahead of them in the standings. But the big story here is whatever’s going on with Charlotte. In their first few games with all three DPs in the lineup plus new center back Tim Ream, they’ve come up well short against mediocre teams.
Of course, it takes time to gel. But I’m not sure this group will come good in time for the playoffs. They have six games to get it together and six games to avoid dropping down to the Wild Card game. Eighth-place Toronto are just two points behind them.
Jonathan Osorio sent home a half-volley early in this one and Deandre Kerr all but sealed things later in the first half.
Toronto keep finding ways to get it done. Austin created a ton of chances in comparison, but Toronto have a knack for making those kinds of things irrelevant just often enough to climb the standings when they need to. They’re now two points out of seventh place and four points out of fifth. The East is… kind of a mess right now, huh?
An early lead completely evaporated for St. Louis and Minnesota may have sealed up a playoff spot. The Loons are now five points ahead of 10th-place FC Dallas. They’re now four points out of seventh place. After all of their struggles this summer, there’s a reality where they bookend the season with decent runs of form and find their way out of a Wild Card spot.
If Minnesota pull it off, it probably comes thanks to the performance of new DP Kelvin Yeboah. The forward has three goals after his first three MLS games.
Alex Muyl and Hany Mukhtar led the way as Nashville earned a 2-0 win over a lackluster Atlanta side.
Nashville looked a little more expansive than I’m used to seeing them. They’re not Galaxy-esque, but there were genuine signs of a changed team under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
Atlanta… woof, man. For the second time this year, they followed up one of their most impressive wins of the season with one of their ugliest losses. There’s a mentality issue in The A. But, hey, they’re still just two points back of the East’s final playoff spot with a game in hand.
Good luck out there. Don’t let your neighbors get comfortable.