LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

LA Galaxy are the first Western Conference team bound for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Galaxy booked their ticket with Saturday's 4-2 win over El Tráfico rivals LAFC, continuing a resurgent campaign. LA have gone from finishing 26th overall in 2023 to being a Supporters' Shield contender.

With five matches remaining, LA (55 points) will look to retain the West's No. 1 seed through Decision Day on Oct. 19.

The Galaxy have one of MLS' most lethal attacks, highlighted by their Designated Player trio of Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintstil. With striker Dejan Jovelic and new superstar Marco Reus, head coach Greg Vanney is spoiled for choice.

LA's defense is also much-improved, anchored by center backs Maya Yoshida and Jalen Neal in front of goalkeeper John McCarthy. Midfielders Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo and Mark Delgado provide a valuable two-way presence.

Can the record five-time MLS Cup champions lift their first Philip F. Anschutz Trophy since 2014?

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

