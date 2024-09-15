LA Galaxy complete historic El Tráfico comeback: "We control our destiny"

"Just the response on such a big night, it was the confidence they showed and the personality they showed in the second half. As a coach, it was fun to watch as much as it was to be a part of it."

"In my nearly four years here, this is one of the proudest moments, if not the proudest moment I've had with this group, this team, here at the LA Galaxy," head coach Greg Vanney said post-game.

Western Conference destiny is firmly in the Galaxy’s hands, after the 24th edition of Los Angeles’ heated derby conjured memories of the Zlatan Ibramiovic-led four-goal comeback in the inaugural El Tráfico.

That was especially true Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, where the LA Galaxy completed a historic second-half comeback to stun rivals LAFC, winning 4-2 and clinching an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Despite Denis Bouanga sparking a 2-0 lead for LAFC within 15 minutes of kickoff, LA bucked a season-long trend after the halftime break. Dejan Joveljić bagged a brace and Edwin Cerillo and Riqui Puig both scored golazos, handing the Black & Gold their first loss of the season after leading at halftime.

"We are soccer players to play these types of games," Puig said. "I was all week waiting for this day.

" …. It's the different games that you have in your career that you want to play because it's exciting and the people are looking at these games. I think that it's about doing a good performance because you can see where is the level of the team, and also of my level."

In front of a sell-out crowd, LA showed their level and character to avoid a season sweep against LAFC. Steve Cherundolo’s side won the year’s first two El Tráficos, 2-1.

"I think what we saw tonight for us, and the message in there was, the win tonight shows exactly why it's so important to win the West and be able to play this game or this type of game in the playoffs, in this building," said Vanney.