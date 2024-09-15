FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Cincinnati are heading to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Last year's Supporters' Shield winners punched their ticket with Saturday's 0-0 draw vs. Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew, making it three straight playoff trips under head coach Pat Noonan.
With six games remaining, Cincinnati (52 points) are battling for the Eastern Conference's top spot with current leaders Inter Miami CF and Columbus.
Star players
Cincy boast defending Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, who is on pace (11g/18a) to surpass his 31 goal contributions from last season despite a lingering foot injury.
Fellow Argentine Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo are other key contributors in attack, while the club signed DP striker Niko Gioacchini during the Secondary Transfer Window.
After season-ending injuries to Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund, USMNT center back Miles Robinson and newcomer Chidozie Awaziem lead the defense alongside goalkeeper Roman Celentano.
Does a first-ever trip to MLS Cup presented by Audi await the Orange & Blue?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.