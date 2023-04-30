Your Sunday Kickoff: DC & Orlando pick up big wins, new signings show up for Toronto, Montréal

So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta have swerved their recently refurbished car into a ditch over the last week. A lackluster performance against Chicago has been followed by crashing out of the US Open Cup and a thumping at the hands of their neighbors up north. There are serious questions to ask about the kind of performances they’re getting from their midfield and from DP winger Luiz Araujo. If Thiago Almada isn’t scoring from distance and Giorgos Giakoumakis isn’t around to bully his way into a goal, how are the Five Stripes going to score?