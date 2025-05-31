Vancouver Whitecaps chase history in Concacaf Champions Cup final

MEXICO CITY – Brian White and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have been asked some variant of the same question over and over again on their inspiring journey to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, where they will battle Cruz Azul for the continent’s highest honor at historic Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday evening (9 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX).

“So we just continue to build off of those good moments, those memories, and hopefully we can make another one tomorrow.”

“I think every round we've gone through, everyone says it’s the biggest game in club history,” the US international told reporters with a slight smile during Saturday’s matchday-1 press conference.

“We know Cruz Azul’s great, great history; a huge club in Mexico, also won this tournament six times, I believe. So we’re up against a giant. But we would like to create our own history, so we'll focus more on ourselves and what we can do and what we can achieve.”

“It's brilliant to be here. So I will, of course, see if I can take joy at the moment as well,” said Sørensen. “This is a special game, this is a special tournament. Coming into Vancouver not a long time ago, I did not expect to be here today, but now I'm here, and we want to take advantage of it.

Their head coach, Jesper Sørensen, arrived in January with zero prior North American experience. He leads a roster with few widely-recognized names – and their highest-paid, most-accomplished star, Scottish international Ryan Gauld , has been injured since early March and remains unavailable for Sunday.

Road travels

The ‘Caps touched down in this sprawling, vibrant city late Friday night, and in contrast to the experiences many US and Canadian clubs and national teams have endured in CDMX over the decades, it’s a place with positive connotations for them.

Vancouver knocked off Pumas UNAM in the CCC quarterfinals with some dramatic last-gasp heroics in the second leg at this very same stadium, Tristan Blackmon’s injury-time equalizer sending the Whitecaps through on away goals just five minutes after an Ignacio Pussetto strike seemed to have sunk their hopes.

That dogged resilience, one of several examples on their path to this point, fuels their belief in yet another upset of a favored LIGA MX heavyweight, which is shared by the 800-plus supporters expected to make the trip south to cheer them on in person.

“It's amazing. This is a historic stadium with a lot of history, not only in football matches,” Whitecaps captain Ranko Veselinović said of the 73-year-old venue, the primary site of the 1968 Summer Olympics and a stage for the likes of Diego Maradona, Michel Platini and Giuseppe Baresi at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. “So we already have good memories in this stadium and they’re going to stay with us for the rest of our careers.