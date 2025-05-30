$10 million game: LAFC, Club América vie for FIFA Club World Cup spot

In the heart of downtown Los Angeles – halfway between the historic Hollywood hills and hip-hop hometowns of Compton and Inglewood – ‘getting the bag’ has increasingly become a marker of international stardom and success.

"It's a great opportunity," said LAFC forward Denis Bouanga . "As I said before, it's even better than an MLS [Cup] final. It's gonna open doors. We play against a good team, so it's exciting."

On Saturday night, LAFC will have an unprecedented opportunity to do exactly that in a single-match playoff against Mexican powerhouse Club América for qualification to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (10:30 pm ET | DAZN.com). And since Concacaf teams are guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the tournament that's held June 14 to July 13 across the United States, all that cash is up for grabs as well.

“It's so hard to play teams outside of your region as a club and as a player. You have to qualify for Champions League and you can only go so far outside your region – we're still in North America, Central America a little bit. So to be able to play teams from overseas and other countries, it's a huge opportunity to show ourselves, and to showcase what this club has been made for and built on. It's massive.”

“When I first heard that this could be a possibility, the first thing that crossed my mind was what an opportunity it would be for us as players and for the club,” said LAFC captain Aaron Long .

The winner of Saturday’s playoff will enter Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia), replacing Club León after they were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules. Should LAFC win, they'd join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) as the third MLS representative competing for up to nearly $100 million as part of the tournament’s unprecedented $1 billion prize pool .

"He's got just so much talent – such a good footballer, really good dribbler, so good on the ball. It'll be fun to see him again and in high stakes like this... but we know if he's on the field, you've got to be careful and you've got to have an eye on him at all times."

"Obviously super happy for him. He's doing really well in América and has been a huge piece for them. We miss him here. We loved having him here," said defender Ryan Hollingshead .

Former LAFC Young DP Brian Rodríguez had an up-and-down tenure in Los Angeles before his reported $6 million move to Mexico in August 2022, but his talent was never in question. Rayito appeared in 55 regular-season matches for LAFC (46 starts), tallying 8g/12a, while being named to the prestigious MLS 22 Under 22 lists in both 2019 and 2020. Now his former team will aim to use anything they remember about their former teammate to shut him down on his return to BMO Stadium.

As is often the case with two massive clubs, competition is not their only connection. They negotiate, too. In fact, the most expensive signing in LAFC history will not be wearing black and gold on Saturday night, but instead the blue and yellow of América.

“I think the stakes are probably as high as it can get,” said Long. “Two titans of North America battling it out. I'm sure BMO will be like an arena – a different level, I'll just put it that way. I think the fans from both sides are gonna be going all in, giving 100%. And I mean, if you're a fan, this is the game that you want to go and see, right? This is the game you want to go and watch. So it's going to be incredible.”

But north of the border, LAFC have been among the most dominant MLS teams since their 2018 expansion season. In that time, they’ve lifted four major trophies – two Supporters’ Shields, one MLS Cup and one US Open Cup – while making consistent, deep tournament runs year in, year out. If anyone would fail to be intimidated by Club América, it's the Black & Gold.

In Spanish, they’re called gigantes, and Club América are the biggest of them all. Despite falling to Toluca in the LIGA MX Clausura final less than a week ago, Las Águilas boast by far the most expansive trophy cabinet in the region, with 36 major pieces of silverware, including 14 league titles and seven CCC trophies. If anyone deserves this CWC playoff opportunity, América would reasonably believe it's them.

Home field ‘advantage’

FIFA needed a stadium to host this unique match, which was easier said than done on short notice. Prioritizing markets where the Club World Cup would be played, FIFA encountered numerous scheduling conflicts when searching for a venue, in addition to being unable to commit themselves until the final Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in early May. The upshot was BMO Stadium, LAFC’s home ground, became the best option.

“This is a kind of match you need to play at 110%. To get the opportunity to play that kind of competition is a big chance for the boys,” said striker Olivier Giroud.

“I never played it. Basically, when we won the [UEFA] Champions League with Chelsea, I left to [AC] Milan the year after, so it could be nice to meet Chelsea again, but obviously it will be the massive game at the weekend against América. We play home, we need to start the game really strong, with good rhythm, strong intensity, and to play with our qualities. I'm pretty sure the boys understand the importance of the game for the club and for myself, and we need to grab this opportunity to play this competition.”

Regardless of the name on the outside of the stadium, inside, everything will be equal. Each team received equal ticket allocations with the same accessibility, and with many América fans already living in Los Angeles, the intended neutrality is likely to be reflected in the stands despite any perceived home-field advantage.

“Playing this game at home will be really important for us, playing in front of fans, 3252,” said goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. “I know there will be a lot of Mexican fans in the club, so it will be probably 50/50. But at the same time, it will be like a final. We know that we need our fans behind us like they [are] used to be to push us, to help us in a difficult moment, and I think all together we can make it.”

Notably, BMO Stadium isn’t new to Club América either. This past February, Las Águilas made the trip north for a preseason friendly against LAFC, falling 2-1 courtesy of goals from Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz.

“I think it's funny that we did play them in preseason this year, right?” Long said. “It's an interesting kind of caveat, so I guess we have a little bit of understanding of each other. And I believe they played their starters for the first half of that game, so we got a little taste of what they're like and what they're made of and how they play. I think they got a little taste of what we're playing like and what BMO is going to be. And I think all that's just gonna be amplified, kind of turned up to 100 on the day.”

That can swing both ways. América are familiar with the stadium, but LAFC have confidence from beating Las Águilas mere months ago, albeit with little at stake.