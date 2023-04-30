Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares

That was apparent again Saturday afternoon at GEODIS Park, as the German star put on a counter-attacking clinic with two assists – while setting up a third goal – in Nashville SC’s 3-1 win over the Five Stripes.

Now, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) in nine matches across all competitions against their Southeast rival and has recorded a goal or assist in seven consecutive matchups since September 2020.

Even though Mukhtar didn’t score for Nashville during Matchday 10, he’ll take the three-point trade-off.

"I think it's important this year to also help the other guys to create chances, to create spots to score goals, to give them confidence," said the 28-year-old. "I think, in general, I can score goals, but I think it's also important to help the team with assists, with being creative, with putting the guys in action."