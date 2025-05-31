Minnesota United sign homegrown forward Darius Randell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United have signed homegrown forward Darius Randell, the club announced Saturday. He is under contract through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.
The 17-year-old began his youth career with Boreal Football Club before entering the MNUFC Academy and progressing with MNUFC2, the Loons' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
"Darius is a great example of our club’s commitment to a player pathway that allows and encourages players to become the best version of themselves while playing for Minnesota United,” said head of development and player pathway, Amos Magee.
“Darius has climbed each necessary step from the MNUFC Academy U15s, through MNUFC2, with hard work and on-field excellence. He’s a great role model for our Academy players and we are excited to see him excel at Allianz Field moving forward.”
Randell has featured once for Minnesota's first team, starting and scoring in a US Open Cup victory, a match which made him the youngest player in club history to debut. He has yet to appear in MLS.
In MLS NEXT Pro, Randell has six goals in 41 appearances.
"First, I want to say Alhamdulillah, all praise to Allah. I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity," said Randell. "I’m grateful for all the academy coaches and staff at our club, and my family, who have all played many different roles in helping me get to where I’m at right now; I could not do this alone.
"I am truly excited to continue to live out my dream and to grow more as a player every day."
