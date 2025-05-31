Minnesota United sign homegrown forward Darius Randell

Randell has featured once for Minnesota's first team, starting and scoring in a US Open Cup victory, a match which made him the youngest player in club history to debut. He has yet to appear in MLS.

"First, I want to say Alhamdulillah, all praise to Allah. I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity," said Randell. "I’m grateful for all the academy coaches and staff at our club, and my family, who have all played many different roles in helping me get to where I’m at right now; I could not do this alone.