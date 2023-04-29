Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal

Chicago Fire FC have signed center back Carlos Terán to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old Colombian international defender doesn’t occupy an international roster slot since he received his U.S. Green Card last year, granting him permanent resident status.

“Over the past year, Carlos has established himself as a competitor and starter for our club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “His dedication and commitment demonstrate his desire to continue developing, and over time we believe he can be one of the best center backs in the league.”