Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed center back Carlos Terán to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old Colombian international defender doesn’t occupy an international roster slot since he received his U.S. Green Card last year, granting him permanent resident status.

“Over the past year, Carlos has established himself as a competitor and starter for our club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “His dedication and commitment demonstrate his desire to continue developing, and over time we believe he can be one of the best center backs in the league.”

Terán originally joined the Fire in August 2020 from Colombian side Envigado FC. He’s since scored three goals across 45 regular-season games (38 starts). He was part of Colombia’s squad at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and joined their senior squad for a domestic training camp last October.

As the Fire pursue their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs ticket since 2017, Terán has formed a center back partnership with German Bundesliga veteran Rafael Czichos. The club also has Wyatt Omsberg and versatile homegrown Mauricio Pineda at the position.

