Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta & New England clinch playoff berths, only three spots left in the East

So, did we learn anything?: So. Like. New York spends all season not scoring and not winning despite solid underlying numbers and then comes out and puts five on D.C. United to work their way into 10th place and two points behind ninth-place D.C. with a game in hand? If they pull this off and make the playoffs for the 14th straight season, we might have to concede a higher power is at work when it comes to the Red Bulls making the playoffs. Possibly a malevolent one who wants to see how many consecutive playoff appearances without a championship a fan base can take before it breaks entirely, but still, a higher power.