New England Revolution: "Weight off our shoulders" after clinching playoff spot

"We have to regroup, build off this draw away from home, and go back to where we’ve been really strong and keep making progress."

"I think for us, clinching a playoff spot tonight feels really good," defender Omar González said postgame. "It’s a weight off our shoulders to finally clinch. Now, we have to think about finishing in the top three, [which would] be fantastic.

Interim head coach Clint Peay agreed the focus is now on finishing the season on a high note, with the goal of securing home games at Gillette Stadium come playoff time.

The Revolution are well within striking distance of a top-four seed, currently in sixth place (13W-6L-10D) but tied on points with the three clubs ahead of them who are all fighting for that distinction.

"That’s the main goal, to get in the playoffs and give yourself a chance, but we’re not satisfied," Peay said. "We want to get the highest seed that we can possibly have to secure homefield advantage in the playoffs to the best of our ability. We still have a couple of tough games to go, and that’s going to be our goal moving forward.”

Star midfielder Carles Gil will be central to that charge. The dynamic Spaniard scored another crucial goal, leveling the contest for his side in the 59th minute of Saturday's match to bring his total for the season up to nine, to go along with 13 assists in 27 appearances.

Speaking with the MLS 360 crew after the game, Gil said his focus is squarely on the present as the Revs get set for the dogfight to come on the East table.